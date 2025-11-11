Electronic Warfare Systems Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

Electronic Warfare Systems Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market for electronic warfare systems has witnessed robust growth in the recent past. The market value is projected to increase from $18.01 billion in 2024 to $18.97 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The historical growth is linked to several factors including modernization initiatives in the military, rising geopolitical disputes, augmented defense budgets, continual evolution of threats, and the widespread adoption of electronic warfare functionalities.

Expected to witness robust expansion in the coming years, the market size for electronic warfare systems will rise to a significant $23.16 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. This impending growth during the forecast period could be due to the increasing need for dominance over the spectrum, the broadening of cyber warfare capabilities, concentration on network-centric warfare and development in counter-unmanned aircraft system (UAS) ability. The demand for training and simulation in electronic warfare also contributes to this growth. Key trends throughout this projected period will be the adoption of cognitive electronic warfare systems, focus on the resilience and survivability of electronic warfare, the creation of software-defined and multifunctional systems, the emergence of cognitive electronic attack methods and emphasis on management and superiority of the electronic spectrum.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Electronic Warfare Systems Market?

Anticipations for growth in the electronic warfare systems market are high, as it is predicted to be driven by territorial disagreements and geopolitical instability. A territorial dispute entails conflict between two or more countries over the ownership or governance of a certain geographical region. On the other hand, geopolitical instability refers to the unpredictable changes in power structures, regional disputes, or international rivalries that lead to extremely volatile situations within or among nations. Electronic warfare systems have a role to play in these areas as they can manipulate information within a combat zone, control electromagnetic fields, and prohibit adversaries from accessing certain regions or airspaces. For example, the Australia-based Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), which is an independent and impartial institution, reported in February 2024 that there was a 45% rise in deaths related to disputes in the preceding year when Russia invaded Ukraine. Over 100,000 fatalities were documented in 2021, and there was a 40.8% surge in drone strikes in 2022. This connection between territorial disagreements and geopolitical instability is responsible for fueling the expansion of the electronic warfare systems market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Electronic Warfare Systems Market?

Major players in the Electronic Warfare Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• General Electric Company

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems PLC

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Textron Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Electronic Warfare Systems Market In The Future?

Leading firms in the electronic warfare systems market are currently prioritizing the development of technologically superior solutions such as the airborne self-protection EW suite, with the aim of improving warfare elements and offering superior combat tools. This suite is a collection of electronic countermeasures designed to shield aircraft from a variety of threats, which include radar-guided and infrared-guided missiles, and other aggressive electronic emissions. For example, in June 2023, Elbit Systems Ltd., a defense contracting and military technology firm from Israel, presented a unique electronic warfare (EW) capability, integrated into their well-established airborne self-protection EW suite at the Paris airshow. The innovative feature, delivered via digital radar warning receivers (RWR), allows for the detection, identification and pinpointing of the position of personal location beacons (PLB) for ground forces and pilots. The EW suite, currently used on multiple rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft, comprises several components such as an EW controller, IR missile warning system (MWS), laser warning systems (LWS), and countermeasure dispenser system (CMDS) to boost platform safety and increase aircrew survival chances against advanced threats.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Electronic Warfare Systems Market Growth

The electronic warfare systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Jammer, Countermeasure System, Decoy, Directed-Energy Weapon, Other Products

2) By Capability: Electronic Support, Electronic Attack, Electronic Protection

3) By Application: Airborne, Naval, Land

Subsegments:

1) By Jammer: Radio Frequency (Rf) Jammers, Communication Jammers, Radar Jammers, Gps Jammers, Missile Jammers, Drone And Uav Jammers, Cognitive And Adaptive Jammers, Pulsed And Continuous Wave Jammers

2) By Countermeasure System: Electronic Countermeasure (Ecm) Systems, Anti-Radiation Missiles (Arm), Electronic Counter-Countermeasure (Eccm) Systems, Active And Passive Countermeasure Systems, Signal Disruptor Systems, Radar Evasion And Deception Systems, Frequency Hopping Systems, Counter-Drone Electronic Systems

3) By Decoy: Infrared Decoys, Radar And Radio Frequency Decoys, Acoustic Decoys, Towed And Airborne Decoys, Missile And Rocket Propelled Decoys, Multispectral Decoys, Laser And Optical Decoys

4) By Directed-Energy Weapon: High-Powered Microwave (Hpm) Weapons, Laser Weapons (E.G., Solid-State Lasers), Electromagnetic Pulses (Emp), Anti-Missile Directed-Energy Weapons, Non-Lethal Directed-Energy Systems, Directed-Energy Systems For Counter-Drone Operations

5) By Other Products: Signal Intelligence (Sigint) Systems, Cyber Warfare Systems, Electronic Surveillance Systems, Anti-Uav And Anti-Drone Systems, Noise And Signal Disruptor Systems, Electromagnetic Field Generators

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Electronic Warfare Systems Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America had the largest market share in the Electronic Warfare Systems Global Market Report. It includes other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa. The reported growth projection for North America is expected to lead the market in 2025.

