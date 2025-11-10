Border Management Authority conducts Fraud and anti-corruption awareness campaign at Beitbridge, 11 Nov

Members of the media are invited to the Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum (BMIACF) awareness campaign at Beitbridge Port of Entry.

The BMIACF is a platform for collaboration among key law enforcement agencies, civil society, government and the business sector to address systemic corruption and illicit activities in the sector. The aim of the campaign is to allow inmates who have been incarcerated for corruption to provide real-life testimonies at the event. The model of having inmates provide these testimonies will showcase a transformative and preventative approach to anti-corruption education and justice reform.

The BMIACF, which is chaired by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), will be attended by Advocate Andy Mothibi, Head of the SIU, joined by Border Management Authority Commissioner and CEO Dr Michael Masiapato, Home Affairs Director-General Mr Tommy Makhode, and Correctional Services Commissioner Mr Makgothi Thobakgale. The leaders of these institutions will publicly sign a pledge against corruption, followed by a brief walkabout at the border.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 11 November 2025

Time: 08:30 – 16:30

Venue: Beitbridge Port of Entry, Musina

For RSVP and logistical confirmations, contact dimakatso.mokwena@bma.gov.za.

Operation Hi-Tivise – Report suspicious activities by calling 0801 229 019. You can also report suspicious activities online on the BMA website www.bma.gov.za.

Enquiries:

Deputy Assistant Commissioner: Communications and Marketing

Mmemme Mogotsi

Cell: 072 856 4288

E-mail: mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za

