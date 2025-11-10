Minister Solly Malatsi and Deputy Minister Mondli Gungubele participate in Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town, 10 to 13 Nov

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), in collaboration with Africa Tech Festival, will host the 28th edition of AfricaCom, which is the world’s largest gathering of African connectivity leaders and the main anchor of Africa Tech Festival. This gathering brings together the who’s who of the tech industry under one roof to chart the path for the digital economy, which is now driving a significant portion of the world’s GDP.

Africa Tech Festival is one of the continent’s leading platforms for innovation, uniting tech leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and investors from across Africa and around the world. This year’s programme will feature content sessions, exhibitions, and high-level discussions focused on emerging technologies, digital inclusion, start-up growth, connectivity, and the development of Africa’s digital economy.

The Minister’s opening address will set the stage for key dialogues on accelerating digital transformation and unlocking new opportunities for economic growth and innovation. The summit brings together global leaders, policymakers, and international partners to explore the governance of digital public infrastructure and the role it can play in strengthening service delivery, economic participation, and public trust.

The details are as follows:

ATU Ministerial Forum

DATE : 10 November 2025 (Monday)

TIME : 09:00am-15:00

VENUE : Westin Hotel (Cape Town).

Africa Tech Festival Opening Ceremony

DATE : 11 November 2025 (Tuesday)

TIME : 09:00am-15:00

VENUE : Cape Town International Convention Centre. Members of the media are invited to register on the below link: https://atf.informafestivals.com/2025/registrations/Press

Media enquiries:

Mr Kwena Moloto

E-mail: kmoloto@dcdt.gov.za

Cell: 060 902 7077

Ms Tlangelani Manganyi

E-mail: tmanganyi@dcdt.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates