Defense Tactical Radio Market to Reach USD $25.21 Billion by 2029 at 11.6% CAGR

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Defense Tactical Radio Market?

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Defense Tactical Radio Global Market Growth?

The defense tactical radio market is predicted to expand due to the escalating occurrences of cross-border terrorism. The term cross-border terrorism refers to terror activities implemented by individuals, collections, or organizations in one nation against the people, assets or interests of another nation, often backed and endorsed by an intermediary third nation. Military and defense forces employ defense tactical radios to ensure secure and efficient communication among their personnel to prevent and lessen the impact of cross-border terrorism attacks. For instance, the Global Terrorism Index, presented by the Institute for Economics and Peace, an Australian based non-profit institution, reported in March 2023 that fatalities resulting from terrorist attacks rose from an average of 1.3 death per attack in 2021 to an average of 1.7 deaths in 2022. As a result, the climbing rate of cross-border terrorist attacks is stimulating the growth of the defense tactical radio marketplace.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Defense Tactical Radio Market?

Major players in the Defense Tactical Radio Global Market Report 2025 include:

• RTX Corporation

• General Dynamic Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems PLC

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leonardo S.P.A.

• Motorola Solutions Inc.

• Rheinmetall AG

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Defense Tactical Radio Industry?

Dominant corporations within the defense tactical radio market have turned their focus towards creating innovative solutions, such as the tactical radio extender over satellite solution (T-TAC), to achieve a strengthened position in the market. The role of T-TACs in defense tactical radios is integral, particularly as a strategic communication solution for the military. To illustrate, Thuraya, a mobile-satellite service based in the UAE, joined forces with UK-based aerospace product manufacturer, Cobham Limited in May 2023, and introduced a T-TAC solution. This tactical radio extender is a state-of-the-art system poised to overcome existing push-to-talk obstacles in secluded or remote areas. It allows interoperable communication across different systems, making it crucial for military and emergency operations globally. The design is adaptable for land, sea, and air operators to facilitate uninterrupted communication.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Defense Tactical Radio Market Report?

The defense tactical radio market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Handheld, Vehicle-Mounted

2) By Technology: Analog, Digital, Hybrid

3) By Application: Collaborative Chat, Intelligence Gathering, Frequency Hopping, Emergency Communication, Position Tracking, Security

4) By End-User: Military, Homeland Security, Law Enforcement, Emergency Services

Subsegments:

1) By Handheld: Soldier Radios, Manpack Radios

2) By Vehicle-Mounted: Armored Vehicle Radios, Tank Radios, Airborne Vehicle Radios

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Defense Tactical Radio Industry?

In 2024, North America led the defense tactical radio market, as anticipated in the Defense Tactical Radio Global Market Report 2025. The report encompasses all regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

