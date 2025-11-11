Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market to Reach $120.23 Billion by 2029 with 7.2% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Size And Growth?

The market size of maintenance, repair and overhauling services in the aircraft industry has been on a robust growth trajectory in the past few years. It's projected to expand from $85.13 billion in 2024 to $91.03 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors such as an aging aircraft fleet, regulatory compliance, an increase in air travel, and global economic conditions have contributed to this growth in the historically relevant period.

In the upcoming years, the market size for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services is predicted to experience robust growth. The market is projected to expand to $120.23 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Factors contributing to this growth over the forecast period include fleet expansion, sustainability efforts, defense and military MRO, emergent aircraft technologies, and market consolidation. Key trends expected during the forecast period include the shift towards electrification and lightweighting, utilization of advanced materials, increasing use of additive manufacturing, advancements in digitization and connectivity, and a greater focus on collaboration and partnerships.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market?

The expansion of the aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhauling services market is likely to be stimulated by an increasing demand for commercial aircraft. Commercial aircraft, which are designed and utilized for the transportation of cargo or passengers for business or profit reasons, require aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services to maintain their flightworthiness and safety. MROs are maintenance facilities capable of meeting all necessary aircraft upkeep and inspection needs. In January 2023, Airbus SE, an aerospace corporation based in the Netherlands, reported delivering 661 commercial aircraft to 84 customers in 2022. This marked an 8% increase compared to the 611 units sold in 2021. Therefore, as the requirement for commercial aircraft grows so does the need for aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhauling services.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market?

Major players in the Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus Group SE

• The Boeing Company

• Leonardo SpA

• Bae Systems plc

• Allen Aircraft Radio Corp

• Aeroman Inc.

• Air France Industries-KLM Engineering & Maintenance

• British Airways Engineering Services Ltd.

• Etihad Airways Engineering LLC

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market?

The current trend in the manufacturing, repair, and maintenance market for aircraft parts revolves around two linked concepts - digital thread and digital twin. The digital thread serves as a communication framework enabling seamless data flow throughout the product lifecycle and across various functions like design, engineering, production, and maintenance. This offers a comprehensive, real-time view of the asset's data, accessible anytime, anywhere. The digital twin comprises design specifications and engineering models that detail its geometry, materials, parts, and behavior, essentially forming a digital replica of a specific product. Both notions involve the examination of data captured digitally from end-to-end across a product's lifecycle, initiates from design and culminates through maintenance, repair, and overhaul, to enhance the performance of future processes. In the context of aircraft maintenance complexity, this assists in preserving digital records, reducing downtime, and simplifying regulatory compliance.

How Is The Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Segmented?

The aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Commercial Aircrafts MRO Services, Commercial Helicopters MRO Services, Commercial Gliders and Drones MRO Services, Aircraft Turbines MRO Services, Aircraft Engines MRO Services, Rocket Engines MRO Services

2) By Aircraft Division: Engine, Cabin Interior, Airframe, Avionics, Others

3) By Size: Wide-Body, Narrow-Body, Regional, Others

4) By Service Type: Annual Maintenance Contract, Individual Works, Others

Subsegments:

1) By Commercial Aircrafts MRO Services: Airframe Maintenance, Avionics Maintenance, Landing Gear Maintenance, Cabin Maintenance

2) By Commercial Helicopters MRO Services: Airframe Maintenance, Engine Maintenance, Avionics And Electrical Systems Maintenance

3) By Commercial Gliders and Drones MRO Services: Airframe Maintenance, Propulsion System Maintenance, Electrical And Control Systems Maintenance

4) By Aircraft Turbines MRO Services: Engine Overhaul And Repair, Engine Component Repair, Turbine Blade Repair

5) By Aircraft Engines MRO Services: Engine Overhaul And Rebuild, Engine Parts Repair, Engine Testing And Inspection

6) By Rocket Engines MRO Services: Propulsion System Maintenance, Rocket Engine Overhaul, Component Testing and Inspection

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services according to the Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2025. Eastern Europe is forecasted to experience the most rapid growth. The report encompasses a variety of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

