Food Packaging Machines Market Outlook 2025 to 2035 – Automation, Innovation, and Expansion Fuel a USD 48.0 Billion

The food packaging machines in the United Kingdom is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%, driven by demand for automation in food processing packaging.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food packaging machines market is set for robust expansion, projected to rise from USD 23.7 billion in 2025 to USD 48.0 billion by 2035, registering a healthy 7.3% CAGR and creating an absolute dollar opportunity of USD 24.3 billion. The surge in demand is fueled by increasing global consumption of packaged and processed foods, the adoption of automation across production lines, and the growing focus on efficiency, hygiene, and shelf-life enhancement in food packaging.

This decade-long growth paints a picture of technological evolution and regional diversification, where established players such as Krones AG, Coesia S.p.A, Bosch Packaging, and GEA Group are redefining packaging automation, while emerging manufacturers in Asia and Latin America are embracing digital and modular packaging technologies to meet the surging food demand.

Market Growth Dynamics and 10-Year Forecast

Between 2025 and 2035, the global market is expected to more than double—a 2.03x increase. The first half of the decade (2025–2030) will see a steady contribution of USD 11.5 billion, driven primarily by early adoption in North America and Europe, where modernization of packaging lines, strict food safety regulations, and the transition from traditional to smart systems are taking center stage.

In contrast, the second half (2031–2035) will witness accelerated growth of USD 12.8 billion, with Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East becoming the core growth engines. Urbanization, e-commerce expansion, and regional food processing capacity enhancements are projected to fuel this phase.

Such geographical diversity highlights how developed economies lay the groundwork for innovation, while emerging markets amplify adoption, reinforcing the sector’s resilience and scalability.

The packaged food and beverage sector leads with approximately 44% of the total market share, followed by dairy and frozen foods (26%), bakery and confectionery (15%), and meat, poultry, and seafood (10%). The remaining share is distributed across ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and catering applications.

Automation and digital control technologies are revolutionizing machine capabilities—multi-functional systems that combine filling, sealing, labeling, and coding are gaining traction, while IoT integration allows predictive maintenance and real-time performance monitoring. Meanwhile, eco-friendly packaging compatibility and modular machine designs are redefining flexibility and sustainability in food packaging.

Why the Market Is Growing

The rise in global population, urban lifestyles, and organized retail has significantly transformed consumption patterns, leading to a strong need for safe, efficient, and sustainable packaging solutions. This evolution is encouraging both established manufacturers and new entrants to innovate in automation, energy efficiency, and machine adaptability.

Governments worldwide are also imposing stricter food safety and hygiene regulations, prompting upgrades to fully automated systems. Furthermore, the push toward recyclable and biodegradable packaging materials has led machine producers to develop technology compatible with new materials such as paper composites, plant-based films, and lightweight plastics.

From large industrial plants to mid-sized food processors, the emphasis on quality assurance and waste reduction continues to accelerate demand for technologically advanced packaging systems.

Segmental Insights

By Machine Type:

The market is categorized into filling, sealing, wrapping, labeling, cartoning, and other machines. Among these, the filling machine segment (22%) dominates due to its versatility in handling liquids, powders, and semi-solids with precision and hygiene. Continuous innovation in servo-driven control systems and automated cleaning mechanisms makes these machines essential for beverage, dairy, and ready-meal packaging lines.

By Automation Level:

Fully automatic machines, accounting for 49% of total installations, represent the industry’s growing shift toward high-speed, low-labor, and high-accuracy production. These systems integrate multiple packaging stages into one, enabling scalability and consistency. The adoption of IoT-based smart monitoring systems enhances predictive maintenance and reduces downtime, appealing to manufacturers pursuing Industry 4.0 adoption.

By Food Type:

The bakery and confectionery segment (25%) shows strong growth, driven by demand for shelf-stable, visually appealing packaging that preserves freshness and flavor. Technologies like nitrogen flushing and resealable pouches are being adopted to improve convenience and shelf life, while rising global consumption of packaged snacks and chocolates continues to drive machine installations.

Regional and Country-Level Analysis

The global market’s expansion is led by China, India, Germany, the UK, and the USA, each contributing uniquely to the industry’s development:

• China (CAGR 9.9%): The world’s fastest-growing food packaging machine market, driven by rapid industrial automation and surging processed food demand.

• India (CAGR 9.1%): Increasing investments in modernized food supply chains and digital packaging technology.

• Germany (CAGR 8.4%): A leader in high-precision and energy-efficient machinery, with a strong Industry 4.0 focus.

• United Kingdom (CAGR 6.9%): Rising adoption of automated systems in beverages and ready-to-eat foods.

• United States (CAGR 6.2%): Strong industrial processing base and growth in digital integration and energy efficiency.

Competitive Landscape: Established Giants and New Innovators

The competitive environment is marked by technological innovation, automation, and global reach.

• Krones AG and Adelphi Packaging dominate in high-speed bottling and wrapping systems, delivering precision and energy savings.

• AMF Bakery Systems and ARPAC LLC are leading in bakery and snack production automation, focusing on hygienic, flexible solutions.

• Coesia S.p.A and Focke & Co excel in integrated packaging lines that reduce downtime and enhance output.

• GEA Group and Guangdong Kenwei are gaining momentum with modular, scalable designs catering to varied production capacities.

• Illinois Tool Works and Industria Macchine Automatiche provide specialty machinery suited for both large-scale and niche operations.

• Ishida, Kaufman Engineered Systems, and Leepack are advancing with smart sorting, weighing, and packaging technologies that minimize material usage and improve precision.

