intellimation.ai's P.R.I.M.E. Brokerage AI Agents now available on Symphony

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellimation.ai is thrilled to announce that P.R.I.M.E. Brokerage AI Agents, powered by its proprietary product Vector.AI, are now available on the Symphony Market Place!

Symphony users can access it here: https://lnkd.in/erHs9zkg

These AI agents are designed to help financial institutions automate complex workflows across pre-trade and post-trade operations, including:
- Client Lifecycle Management
- Legal Agreement Processing
- Data Management
- Margin, Treasury, and Compliance Management

With P.R.I.M.E. Brokerage AI Agents, financial institutions can eliminate manual errors, enhance transparency, and accelerate workflows. Integrated with Symphony’s secure messaging platform, users benefit from fast, auditable, and collaborative processes.

Key Benefits Include:

✅ SSI callbacks and verification steps in counterparty onboarding and offboarding

✅ Digitised legal agreements

✅ Automated booking of margin calls and returns across counterparties

✅ Real-time updates and alerts to settlement fails to reduce delays, fines, and risk

✅ Full audit trail with standardised exception handling for dispute management

✅ Secure handoffs across regulatory complexity, operational friction, and transparency

✅ Configurable workflows aligned with internal and external policies and controls

Har Pulak Bahadur Founder of intellimation.ai shared his views on the partnership, "This is a game-changer for financial institutions looking to leverage the power of Vector.AI to automate and de-risk complex pre-trade and post-trade operations. Seamlessly integrating our Vertical AI solutions into Symphony's secure ecosystem will deliver unprecedented efficiency, transparency, and collaboration for our clients. This is a major step forward in transforming financial workflow"

Kumar Pimpale
Intellimation.ai Software Private Limited
hello@intellimation.ai

