CE congratulates Macao karate team on outstanding achievement of 3 gold and 2 bronze medals at 15th National Games

MACAU, November 9 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, sent today a letter to the karate team of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) sports delegation participating in the 15th National Games. In it, he congratulated Macao's karate athletes on the outstanding achievement of three gold and two bronze medals at this edition of the Games.

In the message, Mr Sam expressed his delight at learning local karate athletes Iong Kuang Hou and Fong Man Wai had claimed gold medals in, respectively, the Men's 67kg and Women's 55kg events at the Games. Additionally, karate athletes Xu Jiacheng and Lei Hong Kio secured bronze medals in, respectively, the same events, overall setting new records for Macao’s sporting achievements.

On behalf of the Government, as well as in a personal capacity, Mr Sam extended his warmest and most sincere congratulations to the four athletes, while also conveying cordial greetings to all Macao competitors in the Games and to all staff members working in the Macao Competition Zone.

At this National Games, the Macao karate team achieved an outstanding result of three gold and two bronze medals. This accomplishment stems from persistent, rigorous training, and the relentless pursuit of excellence and self-improvement, filling Macao residents with immense joy and pride, said Mr Sam. He also expressed his hopes all athletes would take this as a new starting point, continue to uphold the sporting spirit of pursuing excellence, strive for greater achievements in future competitions, showcase their prowess, and bring honour to the MSAR.