CE at opening of 15th National Games: competition demonstrates the institutional strength of ‘One country, two systems’

MACAU, November 9 - The opening ceremony of the 15th National Games was held in the evening on Sunday (9 November) at the Guangdong Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, declared the Games open.

During the opening ceremony, Executive Director of the Organising Committee of the 15th National Games and Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), Mr Sam Hou Fai, stated that this edition of the National Games marks the first time the event has been jointly hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao. This serves as a vivid demonstration of advancing the integrated development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and showcasing the institutional strengths of the “One country, two systems” principle. It also presents a significant opportunity for Macao better to integrate into national development strategies, he said.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Executive Director of the 15th National Games Organising Committee and Governor of Guangdong Province, Mr Meng Fanli. During the ceremony, speeches were delivered by: Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, Mr Huang Kunming; Executive Director of the Organising Committee of the 15th National Games and Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr John Lee Ka-chiu; Executive Director of the Organising Committee of the 15th National Games and Chief Executive of the MSAR, Mr Sam Hou Fai; and Director of the Organising Committee of the 15th National Games and Director of the General Administration of Sport of China, Mr Gao Zhidan. Also present at the ceremony were the International Olympic Committee President, Ms Kirsty Coventry, and the Honorary President for Life of the International Olympic Committee, Mr Thomas Bach.

In his address, Mr Sam, on behalf of the MSAR Government, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Central Government for its trust in, and support for, the MSAR. He also extended sincere thanks to, and expressed profound respect for, the General Administration of Sport of China, the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government, the Hong Kong SAR Government, and all the athletes, staff, and volunteers who have dedicated their efforts to this National Games.

Mr Sam stated that the National Games represent China's highest-level and largest-scale comprehensive sporting event, serving as a vital platform for showcasing the nation's overall strength, and promoting sports exchanges and cooperation across the country. From preparation to implementation, Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao have consistently worked in concert and maintained close coordination in delivering this edition of the Games. By fully leveraging institutional advantages and the power of regional cooperation, the three regions are committed to delivering an edition of the National Games that is “simple, safe, and spectacular”.

Mr Sam also emphasised that through the consistent upholding of the principle of “United as the Greater Bay Area, United for the National Games”, the co-organisers of the Games are committed to creating a stage for athletes to showcase their abilities and surpass themselves. They are also presenting to spectators the vibrant, inclusive, and harmonious spirit of the Greater Bay Area, and demonstrating to friends from home and abroad the unique charm of “Vibrant Macao” and the rich essence of the “One country, two systems” principle. Together, the co-organisers will gather tremendous strength to realise the great cause of national rejuvenation and the building of a strong nation, he said.

Finally, Mr Sam extended his heartfelt good wishes for the complete success of the 15th National Games and for all athletes to achieve new heights of excellence.