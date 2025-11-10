Bite by the beach: 60,000 South Australians to catch a cheap meal on the coast

Release date: 10/11/25

From today, 60,000 Dining Cashback winners can claim 50% (up to $50) cashback from their coastal dining or seafood purchases, boosting trade for businesses impacted by the algal bloom.

Those successful in the first draw will be sent an SMS and email with a list of participating businesses and unique cashback code to use by 11:59pm ACDT on Sunday, 7 December.

Registration for future dining cashback draws remains open, and South Australians are encouraged to enter now so they can automatically be entered in upcoming ballots.

To redeem the cashback, winners will visit a participating business, keep their tax invoice, then upload it along with their cashback code via the Summer Plan Dining Cashback website.

Cashback of 50% (up to $50) for approved transactions will be paid into the winner’s nominated bank account within five business days from claim approval.

More than 85,000 people have registered in the ballot so far, with entrants who were unsuccessful in the first draw to be automatically entered into following draws (unless they choose to opt-out). This will continue for subsequent draws, with the next Dining Cashback draw taking place on 1 December 2025.

Cashback codes are transferable, so those who may not be able to redeem their cashback in the required timeframe can share their code for someone else to use and support businesses impacted by the algal bloom this summer.

Entries into the ballot can be made at any time via Summer Plan Dining Cashback, with subsequent draws to be held at the beginning of each month until March.

Eligible businesses can join anytime throughout the duration of the Dining Cashback program. So far, over 330 businesses, including restaurants, pubs, cafés, sporting and surf life-saving clubs, kiosks, takeaway shops, and seafood retailers across the State have already signed up to participate in the program, giving winners plenty of options to enjoy their cashback.

The Dining Cashback program is part of the State and Federal governments’ Summer Plan.

To redeem a cashback, see participating businesses, and for full Terms & Conditions, go to southaustralia.com/diningcashback. Licence Nos.T25/1890, T25/2029, T25/2028, T25/2027 & T25/2026

For further information on the algal bloom, go to algalbloom.sa.gov.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Dining Cashbacks are helping South Australians enjoy great food and seafood while backing local businesses who are feeling the impacts of the algal bloom, either by its presence or by perception.

By rolling out this program for the traditionally peak summer trade period and encouraging South Australians to redeem their cashback within one month, we’re delivering immediate support to coastal businesses that need it most.

With 300,000 Dining Cashbacks available across summer, South Australians have plenty of opportunities to win a saving on coastal dining and fresh seafood.

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

Coastal hospitality businesses and seafood retailers impacted by the algal bloom are set to see a boost in business with 60,000 dining cashbacks allocated to South Australians today in the first draw of the Dining Cashback program.

With thousands ready to redeem their cashback, we’re driving real activity for businesses and boosting confidence for the critical summer season.

The Summer Plan Dining Cashback program gives people even more reason to explore our stunning coastline and enjoy fresh seafood - just like they would normally do in the warmer months.

Attributable to Justin Daysh, Owner Luciano’s on the Marina, Glenelg

Dining Cashback will be a great way to get people back to the coast this summer.

We are hoping it encourages both familiar faces and new faces to come down and experience the marina.

It will be a real boost for small coastal businesses like ours.