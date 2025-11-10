South Australia’s wine excellence showcased on global stage

South Australia’s Maxwell Wines has been named a global winner in the prestigious 2026 Global Best Of Wine Tourism Awards in France, for its outstanding food and wine offerings.

Presented at the Great Wine Capitals (GWC) Gala Dinner in Bordeaux, the awards celebrate innovation and excellence in wine tourism across the world’s most renowned wine regions.

The judges praised Maxwell Wines for raising the bar for culinary experiences in South Australia, commending it for making three-hatted dining accessible in a cellar door setting through the introduction of a snack menu to enhance the wine tasting experience.

Bite sized snacks curated by award winning restaurant chefs, are exquisitely presented as if in a fine dining restaurant enticing visitors back for more.

South Australia’s six Best Of Wine Tourism Award winners were recognised on the global stage and will be in the running for a People’s Choice Award, open for public voting around the world in late November.

The awards were part of the GWC Annual General Meeting and Conference. This year’s conference opened with two significant announcements. Jo Collins, Executive Director of Industry, Strategy and Partnerships at the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA), was unanimously elected President of the global network for the next two years.

Jo’s first official role as President was to welcome Yantai, China as the first ever Observer Member of the Network, reflecting a continued commitment to global inclusion and emerging wine regions.

A founding leader of the Adelaide, South Australia chapter, Jo has been instrumental in shaping the network’s strategic direction over the past decade. She led Adelaide’s successful bid to join the Great Wine Capitals in 2016 and has since served two terms as Vice President. Under her leadership, Adelaide has become one of the most active members of the network, launching several signature capacity building initiatives.

South Australian wine producers were also celebrated at an international showcase event including Chalk Hill, Pewsey Vale, Seppeltsfield, Shaw + Smith, Sidewood Estate, and Yangarra Estate Vineyard.

In addition, as part of the State Government’s partnership with Bordeaux’s iconic La Cité du Vin world wine museum, which attracts around 400,000 visitors annually, South Australian wineries are featured for visitors to sample including Penfolds, Bremerton Wines, Claymore Wines, Freestone Estate, Knappstein Wines, Laughing Jack Wines, Saint-Clar Estate, Sidewood Estate, St Mary’s Vineyard Penola and Wirra Wirra.

The GWC Global Network world-leading wine regions that share a key economic and cultural asset: their internationally renowned wine tourism industry. Member regions include Adelaide (South Australia), Bordeaux (France), Bilbao-Rioja (Spain), Hawke’s Bay (New Zealand), Lausanne (Switzerland), Mainz-Rheinhessen (Germany), Mendoza (Argentina), Porto (Portugal), San Francisco–Napa Valley (USA), Valparaíso–Casablanca Valley (Chile) and Verona (Italy).

Membership of the network is a partnership between the Government of South Australia, the South Australian Wine Industry Association, and the University of Adelaide.

Quotes

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

It is no secret South Australia is the nation’s leader in food and wine, and this latest international accolade further cements our reputation.

With eighty per cent of the nation’s premium wine made in South Australia and more than 300 cellar doors around the State, we hold our place as one of 12 Great Wine Capitals globally.

I congratulate Maxwell Wines and the many wineries across our State on their recognition at the 2026 Global Best Of Wine Tourism Award, showcasing both the wine and produce that make South Australia a must-visit destination worldwide.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

We are honoured to see our state recognised on the international stage. South Australia’s presence in Bordeaux highlights the world-class quality of our wines and the innovation of our producers.

This global award celebrates not only the excellence of Maxwell Wines but also the strength and diversity of our wine regions as a whole, and I congratulate Maxwell and the other SA wineries being showcased.

Through partnerships such as with La Cité du Vin and recognition at events like the Global Best Of Wine Tourism Awards, we are showcasing South Australian wines to the world, supporting our producers, boosting exports, and attracting more visitors to our state.

Attributable to Leon Bignell, Member for Mawson

It is fantastic to see Maxwell Wines being honoured on the global stage. Mark Maxwell was born and raised in the oldest cottage in McLaren Vale and his family business has been a stalwart of fine wine and food for decades.

I'm so happy for the Maxwell family and their team who exude excellence in everything they do.

As Minister for Agriculture and Tourism ten years ago, I pushed hard for Adelaide to be included in the great wine capital global network. Jo Collins was on our original steering committee with members of various wine regions.

She has worked so hard and so well at the international and local level and it is brilliant to see a South Australian heading up this body.

Attributable to Jo Collins, Executive Director – Industry, Strategy and Partnerships, PIRSA

It’s an honour and privilege to lead such an extraordinary alliance of wine regions.

Our network is built on collaboration — not competition.

Together, we represent some of the world’s most inspiring wine destinations, and by sharing what we know, we make each other stronger.

I’m looking forward to building on that spirit of collaboration as we take the network into its next chapter.

Our goal is to ensure the Great Wine Capitals Global Network remains a strong, resilient, and future-ready alliance that continues to lead the way in excellence and advocacy.

Attributable to Peter Gago AC, Chief Winemaker, Penfolds

The Great Wine Capitals Global Network never stands still. South Australia’s pivotal role in this network is quite profound – attested by the elevation of our very own Jo Collins from VP to President of this august international body.

Geographically we’re delighted that Yantai to our north in China has been welcomed as the first-ever Observer Member of the Network.

No matter where I travel, as an Ambassador for the Great Wine Capitals Global Network, I hear and see so much of the Network’s work and influence. Working here currently in Toronto I only wish I could be back in Bordeaux for the Annual General Meeting – to witness the Network’s continuum of planning to improve our World of Wine.

Attributable to Jeremy Maxwell, Maxwell Wines General Manager

We’re incredibly proud to be recognised on a global level for our culinary experiences - it’s a reflection of the passion and dedication that drives our team.

This award celebrates our commitment to excellence, and our snack menu has been a key part of that vision. It gives guests another way to experience the estate and connect with what makes McLaren Vale so special.

To be acknowledged among the best in the world reinforces our belief in the enduring appeal of South Australian wine tourism.