Advancing Relationships with the Dominican Republic

Governor Kathy Hochul today arrived in Santiago, Dominican Republic to continue advancing the longstanding relationship between New York State and the Caribbean Nation. Accompanied by Representative Adriano Espaillat (NY-13), chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, and a delegation of government and community leaders, the visit reflects Governor Hochul’s commitment to deepening cultural, economic and educational ties with the Dominican Republic — a nation whose diaspora represents the largest immigrant community in New York City and is an essential part of New York’s cultural identity.

“New York City is home to the largest Dominican-Americans diaspora, and I will always be committed to celebrating Dominican history, art and culture in our state,” Governor Hochul said. “I look forward to having conversations that will strengthen New York’s relations with the Dominican Republic — boost our economies, help support our businesses, and amplify Dominican New Yorkers’ heritage and culture for generations to come.”

Representative Adriano Espaillat said, “Dominican-Americans have made a significant impact across New York, representing more than 40 percent of the Dominican immigrant population in the United States. Governor Hochul has long been a friend to the Dominican community, championing issues facing our families and understanding our cultural impact on local businesses, cuisine, and the overall vibrancy of our great state. I am delighted to accompany this distinguished delegation of leaders to my birth country and further highlight the ongoing collaboration between New York and the Dominican diaspora.”

During the three-day visit — from November 9 to 11 — Governor Hochul will meet President of the Dominican Republic Luis Abinader to announce initiatives that will benefit both the Dominican Republic and New York State. Upon her arrival, she met with mayor of Santiago José Ulises Rodríguez Guzmán. The Governor will also hold meetings with community organizations to promote trade, tourism and investment opportunities.

The Governor’s first official visit to the Dominican Republic echoes her commitment to the Dominican diaspora in New York. Additional discussions with leaders will focus on shared priorities including climate resilience, infrastructure development, disaster response and education, with the goal of fostering collaboration that strengthens both economies and benefits Dominicans and Dominican New Yorkers alike.

With around one million residents in New York State, the Dominican diaspora represents the largest immigrant community in New York City and the largest Dominican population outside of the Dominican Republic. This community has contributed immensely to the cultural, economic and social fabric of New York. The Governor’s visit not only recognizes the contributions of Dominican New Yorkers, but it also highlights New York as a destination for Dominican travelers, strengthens cultural and economic exchange, and highlights flights that connect communities across both regions.