Locksley Resources Advances U.S. Antimony Production Plans with Completion of LiDAR Survey

High-resolution mapping of historic Desert Antimony Mine marks key milestone toward re-establishing domestic U.S. supply

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX: LKY, OTCQX: LKYRF, FSE: X5L) has completed a high-resolution underground Light Detection and Ranging (“LiDAR”) survey at its Desert Antimony Mine (“DAM”) Prospect, part of the Mojave Project in San Bernardino County, California.The survey produced a detailed 3D representation of historic mine workings, confirming approximately 236 meters (774 feet) of development across four levels along a 130-meter (426-foot) strike length. The mapping delineated three distinct quartz-carbonate-antimony veins historically mined via open stopes, providing a modern technical foundation to guide resource drilling and redevelopment planning.Kerrie Matthews, Managing Director & CEO of Locksley Resources, said:“The LiDAR dataset has given us an increased level of geological detail and understanding of historical mining at the Desert Antimony Mine that didn’t exist before. The survey has confirmed the position of the historically mined stibnite-bearing veins and the quality of this data materially enhances our ability to progress drilling design with far greater precision. Importantly, this work also underpins our broader Mine-to-Metal US growth strategy by supporting a fully domestic antimony supply chain in the U.S.”Strategic SignificanceThe LiDAR survey represents a major step in Locksley’s U.S. critical minerals strategy, providing a more detailed geological model to support redevelopment of the Desert Antimony Mine. The dataset enhances understanding of historical mining activity and informs upcoming drilling programs.Locksley’s strategy aligns with U.S. government efforts to rebuild domestic critical minerals capacity, supported by initiatives such as the U.S. Export-Import Bank and Department of Defense programs.The Company’s Mine-to-Metal growth plan aims to re-establish a 100% American-made antimony supply chain, strengthening national resource independence in a market currently dominated by Chinese production.Next Steps>Detailed geological mapping of the underground workings scheduled for November.>Incorporation of LiDAR data into Locksley’s 3D geological model and JORC exploration target preparation.>Assessment of ground conditions to enable targeted underground sampling once safety conditions are confirmed.For Further InformationKerrie MatthewsChief Executive OfficerT: +61 8 9481 0389E: Kerrie@locksleyresources.com.auAbout Locksley Resources LimitedLocksley Resources Limited is focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley is executing a mine-to-market strategy for antimony, aimed at re-establishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading U.S. research institutions and industry partners. This integrated approach combines resource development with innovative processing and separation technologies, positioning Locksley to play a key role in advancing U.S. critical minerals independence.

