American Uranium Welcomes U.S. Geological Survey’s Restoration of Uranium to their Critical Minerals

WYOMING, WY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Uranium Limited (ASX: AMU | OTC: AMUIF) welcomes the announcement by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) restoring uranium’s status as a critical mineral in the United States. The updated designation, released over the weekend as part of the 2025 U.S. Critical Minerals List, recognizes uranium’s fundamental role in supporting U.S. energy security, grid reliability, and nuclear decarbonization objectives.This designation reinforces the strategic importance of uranium supply originating from stable jurisdictions such as Wyoming, where American Uranium is advancing its flagship Lo Herma in-situ recovery (“ISR”) uranium project in the Powder River Basin.The Lo Herma Project currently hosts an established 8.57 Mlb U₃O₈ resource (as released by the Company on October 22, 2025) and is one of the few near-term, low-cost ISR uranium development opportunities in the United States. The Company recently commenced Phase 1 of a two-phase resource development drilling program designed to expand and upgrade its resource base.In parallel, American Uranium has appointed Petrotek Corporation to conduct hydrogeological testing to validate aquifer performance and advance ISR wellfield planning - a key step in de-risking the project ahead of Scoping Study updates in 2026.American Uranium CEO and Executive Director Bruce Lane commented:“Uranium’s return to the USGS critical minerals list is a pivotal moment for American Uranium Ltd and the entire U.S. nuclear sector. This recognition not only affirms the strategic importance of US domestic uranium projects like the flagship Lo Herma ISR asset in Wyoming's Powder River Basin, but also unlocks new opportunities for investment, streamlined permitting, and long-term growth. We are proud to be advancing America’s energy security and clean energy future.”Our drilling program, which is currently underway along with our hydrogeological program, is expected to commence in the coming weeks and is designed to expand the resource base at Lo Herma. We look forward to contributing to the United States’ nuclear energy and energy security goals.”The USGS Critical Minerals List identifies minerals essential to the economic and national security of the United States. Uranium’s inclusion highlights the vital role of nuclear energy in U.S. decarbonization and energy reliability, the need to reduce reliance on foreign uranium supply chains, and the importance of re-establishing domestic in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium production capacity. American Uranium is fully aligned with these strategic priorities, with its portfolio located entirely within the United States.Next Steps at Lo Herma>Phase 1 Resource Expansion underway – interim Mineral Resource Estimate update expected in early 2026>Hydrogeological testing commencing in the coming weeks – in-situ resource wellfield and aquifer validation>Phase 2 Infill Drilling Program planned for Q1 2026 – resource upgrade and Scoping Study refinement>Scoping Study Update planned for 2026 – advancing toward permitting and developmentAbout American UraniumAmerican Uranium Limited (ASX: AMU | OTC: AMUIF) is focused on the development of uranium assets in the United States with a near-term pathway to production. The Company’s portfolio includes the Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project and Great Divide Basin Uranium Project in Wyoming, one of the world’s most established uranium mining jurisdictions.Video Content - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGZNc4TuPlg&t=1s Interview Opportunities - Bruce Lane, CEO

