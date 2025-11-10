EDGE partners with CU Healthcare PayCard to enhance healthcare financing through cashflow analytics

CUSO to integrate EDGE's open banking capabilities and cashflow insights into its healthcare financing solution for credit union members

EDGE's cashflow insights empower credit unions to make more informed underwriting decisions.” — Paul Clampitt, CEO of CU Healthcare PayCard

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EDGE , the pioneer and leader in cashflow analytics for lenders, today announced a strategic partnership with CU Healthcare PayCard , a Credit Union Service Organization specializing in a comprehensive suite of innovative financial solutions for credit unions and their members to generate financial wellness.As the first and only CUSO focused on bringing together payment and healthcare ecosystems, CU Healthcare PayCard launched its groundbreaking platform, VYTAL ACCESS, featuring The PayCard, in 2024 with $14 billion VyStar Credit Union. Through this latest partnership, the CUSO will now integrate EDGE's open banking capabilities and cashflow insights into its healthcare financing solution for credit union members."This collaboration with EDGE significantly enhances our platform's ability to provide credit unions with comprehensive financial data for evaluating creditworthiness rather than relying solely on traditional credit scores," said Paul Clampitt, CEO of CU Healthcare PayCard. "EDGE's cashflow insights empower credit unions to make more informed underwriting decisions, helping them approve qualified members who might otherwise be denied coverage for essential healthcare needs."The integration is delivered through the Sync1 Systems loan origination platform, creating a seamless end-to-end solution for credit unions seeking to expand their healthcare financing offerings. By incorporating EDGE's first-party, consumer-permissioned data insights, CU Healthcare PayCard enables credit unions to better serve members who may be underserved by traditional credit scoring methods, particularly when facing unexpected medical expenses."The integration of EDGE's cashflow analytics with CU Healthcare PayCard's solution through our Sync1 LOS creates a powerful ecosystem for credit unions," said Steve Maloney, CEO of Sync1 Systems. "This partnership demonstrates how innovative lending technology can address specific member needs while providing credit unions with the tools to compete effectively in specialized lending markets."The partnership builds on EDGE's continued expansion in the credit union industry, where the company has established strong momentum with comprehensive cashflow insights that help institutions serve underbanked populations. CU Healthcare PayCard's focus on healthcare financing complements EDGE's mission to provide inclusive lending solutions that look beyond traditional credit metrics."Healthcare financing represents a critical need for millions of Americans who struggle with medical costs," said Brian Reshefsky, CEO of EDGE. "Traditional credit scores often fail to capture the complete financial picture needed for responsible lending decisions. Our partnership with CU Healthcare PayCard brings comprehensive cashflow analytics to this specialized lending vertical, helping credit unions serve members more effectively while maintaining sound risk management."Built by lenders for lenders, EDGE is the pioneer in cashflow analytics, with roots in successful lending operations spanning over two decades and extensive cashflow underwriting experience dating back to 2017. The company's comprehensive end-to-end cashflow insights platform is the only solution that addresses use cases from lead to loan and beyond. As a Consumer Reporting Agency, EDGE delivers cashflow insights that are not only predictive but also actionable for compliance purposes, combining institutional expertise with consultative support to enable financial institutions of all sizes to successfully implement cashflow analytics.About EDGEEDGE helps lenders automate operations and enhance decision-making with cashflow data and risk insights that unlock a more complete, current picture of consumers’ financial health. Developed through real-world lending experience and machine learning, EDGE allows lenders to approve applicants with thin or no credit history like, recent immigrants, young adults, and other underserved populations. As a consumer reporting agency (CRA) built on cashflow data, EDGE’s risk attributes and scores are the only cashflow underwriting tools proven through profitable loan performance at scale.About CU Healthcare PayCardCU Healthcare PayCard, a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO), is a leading provider of healthcare financing solutions, offering a Visa credit product accepted at healthcare and veterinarian-related providers nationwide. With a focus on affordability and accessibility, CU Healthcare PayCard is committed to empowering consumers to manage their healthcare expenses effectively.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.