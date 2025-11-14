Licensing Agent Stephanie Glamack for the Book “Littluns and the Book of Darkness” Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BLOOMFIELD, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a story as compelling as the novel itself, Stephanie Glamack has become the determined force behind bringing “Littluns and the Book of Darkness”—a richly illustrated fantasy adventure written and drawn by her late brother, Mark Glamack—to a wider audience and, ultimately, to the screen.

Mark Glamack, a highly-regarded animator who began his career at Disney in the 1960s, poured his creative spirit into “Littluns and the Book of Darkness.” Complete with hundreds of hand-drawn illustrations, the 411-page hardcover is a labor of love that bridges the beauty of traditional animation and the power of storytelling. Mark, who learned directly from Walt Disney and contributed to both Disney and Hanna-Barbera, worked to bring his vision to life, not only in print but in film or episodic television. His passing in 2020, after a long battle with Agent Orange exposure from Vietnam, left the future of his work in question.

Stephanie Glamack has taken up his mission with a steadfastness rooted in a lifetime of overcoming personal and professional setbacks. Growing up in a challenging environment in upstate New York, Stephanie faced the world as a young woman determined to rise above the limitations placed on her. “In the 70s and 80s, women were not given much opportunity to advance, especially in my industry. They were secretaries, clerical staff. I wanted more,” Glamack recalls. Through hard work, night school, and resilience, she built a career in accounting while nurturing a dream of a home in the country and even pursuing modeling in New York City.

After reconnecting with her brother following their mother’s passing, Stephanie discovered Mark’s manuscript for “Littluns and the Book of Darkness.” Struck by the depth and originality of the story, she invested significant resources into producing a deluxe hardcover printed in the USA (as Mark insisted) and supporting his marketing efforts. “This wasn’t a print-on-demand book. Mark wanted quality, and we ended up with thousands of copies. The investment was substantial, but I believed in his vision.”

Battles followed, both in the family and the publishing world. Honoring Mark’s final wishes, Stephanie successfully contested the estate to secure the rights to the novel. She also faced the frustrations shared by many independent authors and publishers: Amazon’s ever-changing rules without notice, inventory challenges, third-party sales, and the difficulties of marketing in an industry crowded with new titles but short on exposure for independent voices.

“Littluns and the Book of Darkness” is not only a creative achievement; it’s a narrative for all ages that explores courage, identity, and the triumph of good over darkness. Set in the magical Hollow Hills, the story follows a community of gentle “littluns” whose innocence is threatened when a scavenger hunt leads them into a realm of chaos and darkness. The protagonist, Sneetz, embarks on a perilous journey, battling evil forces, overcoming the loss of his identity, and ultimately discovering the strength to return home. The book’s lush illustrations and layered storytelling evoke comparisons to classics like “The Chronicles of Narnia” and “The Lord of the Rings.”

Stephanie has commissioned professional screenwriters in Hollywood to adapt the novel into a script suitable for film or episodic streaming series. “With over 400 pages, the story can’t be captured in a single film,” she explains. “There’s enough depth for multiple episodes or movies—the kind of story that keeps you watching late into the night.”

It is her ultimate goal to see “Littluns and the Book of Darkness” adapted for the screen, preserving her brother’s artistic legacy and introducing his world to new generations. “I’m not a follower of what has been. I’m a leader of what can be,” she says, reflecting a philosophy shaped by decades of perseverance.

While challenges in distribution and unauthorized third-party sales persist, Stephanie remains undeterred. “I want to make sure Mark’s work is not lost in storage, but shared with the world, just as he dreamed.”

About “Littluns and the Book of Darkness”

Written and illustrated by veteran animator Mark Glamack, “Littluns and the Book of Darkness” is a 411-page fantasy adventure for all ages. Rich in hand-drawn artwork and meaningful storytelling, the book explores timeless themes of community, courage, and the quest for identity.

Close Up Radio recently featured Stephanie Glamack, licensing agent for “Littluns and the Book of Darkness” in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday November 7th at 10am EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-licensing-agent-stephanie/id1785721253?i=1000735974863

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-licensing-agent-305867610/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7ecru8ZKy4RArPoC6DNeY9

For more information about Stephanie Glamack and “Littluns and the Book of Darkness,” please visit https://www.littluns.net/pages/about.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.