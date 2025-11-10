ROAD2SEMA RALLY COMPLETES 3,500-MILE COAST-TO-COAST RUN, GIVES AWAY ICONIC CAR & RAISES +$14,000 FOR MAKE-A-WISH AMERICA

Ciro Ciampi hands over the key of the Volkswagen Corrado. ROAD2SEMA Twin Turbo Lamborghini ready for action in the GMG Barnyard haddzy and his Ferrari-powered Subaru Sti

Road2SEMA Rally crosses 3,500 miles, raises $14K+ for Make-A-Wish, gives away Corrado VR6 Clubsport, and earns Gas Monkey Foundation support.

From coast to coast, we felt the passion, generosity, and heart of this culture. Hitting $14,000 for Make-A-Wish shows what happens when enthusiasts unite for something bigger than themselves.” — Ciro Ciampi

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 3,600 miles, ten major stops, and one unforgettable cross-country convoy, the Road2SEMA Rally 2025 has officially crossed the finish line in Las Vegas, delivering record-breaking fundraising numbers, featuring some of the UK’s wildest custom builds, and giving away the iconic Petrolheadonism Corrado VR6 Clubsport live at the Las Vegas SEMA Show.With over $14,000 raised for Make-A-Wish America, Road2SEMA became the charity’s highest single fundraiser this month, turning an automotive adventure into tangible hope for children facing critical illnesses. The sweepstakes winner was drawn live at the EBC Brakes booth, with the keys going to Fred ZapataA COAST-TO-COAST MISSION OF HORSEPOWER AND HOPELaunched in New Jersey on October 23rd, Road2SEMA set out with one objective: unite builders, creators, and enthusiasts behind a shared purpose, turning horsepower into hope. Over 10 days, the convoy crossed Washington D.C., the Virginias, Kentucky, Nashville, Memphis, Dallas, Roswell, Monument Valley, and Scottsdale before rolling triumphantly into Las Vegas for SEMA 2025.Every stop brought crowds: local car clubs, families, creators, and fans eager to meet the crews, see the builds, and support Make-A-Wish America. Donations surged both in-person and online, with thousands entering the Corrado sweepstakes for just $5.“The automotive community showed up in the biggest way possible,” said Ciro Ciampi, founder of Petrolheadonism.club. “From coast to coast, we felt the passion, generosity, and heart of this culture. Hitting $14,000 for Make-A-Wish America shows what happens when enthusiasts unite for something bigger than themselves.” He added that the 5,000 USD contribution from Richard Rawlings and the Gas Monkey Foundation played a decisive role in pushing Road2SEMA’s total to this remarkable milestone.FOUR UK BUILDS THAT WENT GLOBALThis year’s rally featured four headline UK-built machines that ignited social media and stopped traffic across America:Petrolheadonism Corrado VR6 Clubsport:The star of the sweepstakes, engineered in the UK and built for the SEMA Show.Ferrari-engined Subaru GF8 Wagon by Haddzy: A now viral, 22B-inspired monster from Malta, powered by a Ferrari 360 V8.Backfire Media’s Drift Limo: A six-bucket-seat Mercedes-Benz limo packing a twin-turbo Chevrolet V8, finally unleashed after a dramatic late release from the NYC docks.Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan: A no-limits AWD supercar, literally, lighting up crowds.These builds drew spectators everywhere, from Georgetown to Graceland, Gas Monkey Garage to Monument Valley and the Las Vegas Strip.A RALLY BACKED BY INCREDIBLE PARTNERSRoad2SEMA 2025 was powered by a global network of partners who fueled the convoy, supported the builds, and amplified the mission.2025 ROAD2SEMA Partners & Sponsors@gsfcarparts @4driven @haddzy @adbl_official @its_co_uk @suckitvapes @petrolheadonism.club @makeawishamerica @semashow @gasmonkeygarageCreators & Contributors: @backfire.brad @scootsupercars @Benoprojektai @supercars_of_bedfordshire @outrun_yt @InterstateMotorsportTheir support helped turn this year’s rally into the largest and most impactful Road2SEMA event to date.A JOURNEY OF STORIES, COMMUNITY, AND SURPRISESRoad2SEMA 2025 was shaped by incredible moments:Welcoming Daily Driven Exotics’ Keller Moore for an impromptu Tennessee-to-Memphis run.Being hosted by Richard Rawlings and the Gas Monkey Garage team in Dallas, complete with some of the tightest donuts ever performed on GMG asphalt!Picking up a Slovak hitchhiker, Peter Kvačkay (@Kvaky), who quickly became an unexpected honorary member of the convoy.Visiting American automotive landmarks including The Edge Motor Museum, Sun Studio, Graceland, Monument Valley, the Nostalgia Street Rods Museum, Shelby American, and more.Each chapter added depth to a coast-to-coast story shared globally by millions.LOOKING AHEAD TO ROAD2SEMA 2026With record engagement, record donations, and some of the most viral builds of the year, planning is already underway for Road2SEMA 2026. Expect bigger builds, a new route, deeper collaborations with creators, and an even stronger commitment to Make-A-Wish America.For now, the team celebrates a phenomenal finish, a lucky Corrado winner, and a milestone year in charitable fundraising.MEDIA CONTACTSCiro Ciampi — ciro@petrolheadonism.club Jerome André — JeromeULM@gmail.comOfficial Website: www.Road2SEMA.us Sweepstakes Info: petrolheadonism.club/semagiveaway Social: @petrolheadonism.club @makeawishamerica @semashow—-ENDS—

