EZ Air Pros Launches to Bring Honest, High-Quality HVAC Service to Westchester County

EZ Air Pros Van in Pleasantville, NY.

Pleasantville, NY – November 10, 2025

We’re not just here to fix HVAC issues. We’re here to build trust and raise the standard for home comfort in Westchester.” — Jose Cruz

PLEASANTVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EZ Air Pros, a newly launched family-owned HVAC company based in Pleasantville, is now proudly serving Westchester County. Founded by a father-son team, the company was created in response to a growing need for transparent, thoughtful, and reliable HVAC service in the local market. “Too often, customers are left in a worse position after calling for help,” said Jose Cruz, Co-Founder. “We’re changing that by doing right by people. Offering quality work and honest recommendations.” EZ Air Pros specializes in repairs, replacements, and maintenance of heating and cooling systems, humidifiers, water heaters, and more. As part of their launch, they’re offering free maintenance on all newly installed units, including systems installed for the winter season and upcoming spring/summer needs. “Our work is personal,” added Jaeden Cruz, Co-Founder. “We treat every job like it’s for family, because that’s how we started.” Customers can book appointments directly through www.ezairpros.com, where they’ll find a modern, user-friendly experience backed by old-school values: show up on time, do great work, and care about people.

