Revolv Expands Advisory Network with Fintech Veterans Nan Siler & Chris Shepro-Stein to Power Embedded Finance Growth

Meet the Revolv Advisory Team

Built by operators, Revolv’s advisory network empowers software leaders to execute faster, scale smarter, and deliver sustainable growth.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revolv, a leading advisory firm helping software companies and private equity firms accelerate growth through embedded finance and fintech go-to-market strategies, today announced the addition of industry veterans Nan Siler and Chris Shepro-Stein to its Advisory Network. This expansion reinforces Revolv’s mission to build the industry’s strongest network of experienced operators , leaders who turn financial strategy into scalable and measurable growth.Two Industry Leaders Join the Revolv TeamNan Siler joins Revolv as Managing Director of Risk and Compliance, bringing more than 40 years of experience in high-volume transaction processing. A certified payments expert, Siler has executed sponsorship agreements, launched multiple Payment Facilitators, and built an acquiring processor serving both U.S. and Canadian markets.Carolyn Homberger, formerly Chief Risk Administrative Officer at ACI Worldwide, shared: “I am delighted to see Nan partnering with Revolv. Nan brings extensive expertise in payments and operations, along with a rare talent for aligning business goals with risk management. Her strategic vision and operational excellence make a major impact—qualities that will accelerate Revolv’s mission to empower software leaders at the intersection of growth and execution.”Chris Shepro-Stein joins Revolv as a Senior Advisor, bringing deep expertise in payment program management, customer success, and operations for high-growth fintechs. Known for her ability to bridge strategy, product, and execution, Shepro-Stein turns vision into measurable results.Brad Bialis, Chief Commercial Officer at Fortis, shared: “A well-defined project is one thing; delivering flawless execution is another. Chris has led several complex, high-visibility initiatives with precision and impact. It’s rare to find an executive who understands the full payments landscape—from card issuing and acquiring to payouts, ACH, and the critical role of the ledger. Her joining the Revolv team is a no-brainer.”About RevolvRevolv is an advisory firm founded by industry leaders Ali Mast and Ashley Willson that partners with software companies, payments platforms, private equity firms, and banks to accelerate revenue through embedded financial strategies . With a track record of managing over $250B in payments volume and supporting 90+ SaaS businesses, Revolv brings unmatched operator expertise in go-to-market execution, product design, and payments monetization.From high-growth software platforms to leading financial institutions, Revolv delivers actionable strategy and hands-on execution that help clients launch, scale, and optimize payments and fintech offerings with confidence. Learn more at www.revolvnow.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.