Preserving the Stories Records 200 Veteran Interviews Ahead of Veterans Day

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Preserving the Stories , a nonproﬁt founded by Marine Corps veteran and Berkeley Law student Neil Gallagher, has completed its 200th interview, documenting the ﬁrsthand accounts of U.S. veterans from World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.Preserving the Stories began as Gallagher’s middle school project in 2008, when he was just 12 years old and inspired by his grandfather’s World War II service. What started as a few local interviews in the Central Florida area has grown into a nationwide effort to ensure that the voices of America’s veterans are never lost to history. "Neither of my grandfathers spoke of their service, and when they passed away, that history was gone forever," Said Gallagher. "It is our goal to ensure these legacies and the sacrifices of these veterans are preserved for future generations."The milestone comes as Gallagher and his volunteer team expand their mission to locate and record more veterans whose stories might otherwise be lost. “We’re in a race against time to record the legacies of these servicemembers before their experiences are gone forever,” Gallagher said. “We’ve spoken with Marines who landed at Tarawa, soldiers who were frostbitten in Korea, and pilots who flew over Vietnam. Their firsthand accounts remind us what service, sacrifice, and resilience really mean.”While Preserving the Stories remains based in Tampa, Florida, Gallagher continues to operate the organization while pursuing his law degree at UC Berkeley. The nonprofit works directly with veteran organizations, nursing homes, and families across the country to identify veterans willing to share their experiences. As the organization celebrates this Veterans Day milestone, Gallagher is asking the community to help identify more veterans willing to share their experiences. “We’re working to preserve the voices of those who witnessed history firsthand,” he said. “These are the stories that shaped the world we live in, and once they’re gone, we can’t get them back.”Since its founding, Preserving the Stories has recorded nearly a thousand hours of oral history with veterans across more than twenty states. Many families have heard their loved ones speak about their service for the first time through these interviews. Gallagher said the goal isn’t only to preserve history but to spark connection. “When younger generations hear these stories, they begin to understand history not as battles and dates, but as people, individuals who carried extraordinary burdens.” As Veterans Day approaches, he hopes others will take time to ask the veterans in their lives to share their memories before those stories fade.Veterans or families interested in being interviewed can visit www.preservingthestories.com to arrange a meeting. Interviews can be conducted in person or virtually, ensuring accessibility for veterans across the country. Every interview is guided entirely by the veteran, who chooses what to share and what to keep private. Participants are never asked to discuss experiences they’re not comfortable revisiting. Gallagher emphasizes that veterans lead every conversation. “These are their stories,” he said. “They decide what they want to talk about, we’re simply there to listen and preserve their words on their terms.” “Recording 200 veterans is just the beginning,” Gallagher said. “Our goal is to honor as many as we can. Every interview helps preserve a piece of history and ensures that no one’s service or sacriﬁces are forgotten.”About Preserving the StoriesPreserving the Stories is a veteran-run nonproﬁt organization dedicated to collecting and preserving the oral histories of America’s service members. Founded in 2008 by Neil Gallagher, who conducted his first interview at the age of 12, the organization collaborates with veteran groups, nursing homes, and families to document and preserve the firsthand accounts of those who served during America’s defining conflicts.Follow Preserving the Stories on Instagram and YouTube to see highlights from recent interviews and updates on new veteran stories.

