Thrive Causemetics Names Lip Gloss after Breast Cancer Survivor Carrie Madrid

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Carrie Madrid, founder and president of The CARE Project Inc ., was battling cancer, she discovered how vital it was to keep a healthy outlook on life. The CARE Project Inc. is a Riverside, Calif.-based nonprofit that provides emotional and financial support to breast cancer survivors.Madrid lifted her spirits by using the slogan Laughter and Lip Gloss, saying that with those two things, she could get through anything. She often used the hashtag *laughterandlipgloss on her Instagram posts.Her positivity didn’t go unnoticed. Thrive Causemetics , a company known for producing clean, non-cancer-causing beauty products, saw her posts and reached out asking her to apply for THE CARE PROJECT to become a Giving Partner.The company recently named a shade of lipstick after Madrid in celebration of all her work supporting breast cancer survivors. According to Madrid, Thrive cosmetic prides itself on giving back to organizations who make a difference in the lives of women overcoming obstacles such as cancer.The CARE Project, Inc. and Thrive Causemetics have similar goals.“Each product is meticulously crafted with proven technologies to address your daily makeup needs, and every purchase you make contributes to one of our 550+ nonprofit partners across the U.S.,” said a Thrive Causemetics spokesperson.About five years ago, Thrive Causemetics partnered with THE CARE PROJECT. Since then, Thrive has donated tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of product to The CARE Project, Inc. Madrid has used those donations to support and uplift her clients, helping them feel beautiful and confident as they recover.Madrid said that once you go through cancer, you change your outlook on life — and that includes the way you consume food and use skincare products.“After cancer, people become more mindful of what they put in and on their bodies,” she said. “That’s why Thrive Causemetics’ mission and focus on safe, non-toxic beauty products are so important.”Research has shown that there may be a link between ingredients used in certain beauty products and cancer.“Some beauty and personal care products contain endocrine-disrupting ingredients that can modify how your hormonal system works. … Other personal care product ingredients are endocrine disruptors … such as phthalates, parabens, benzene, Bisphenol A (BPA), [and] BPS,” according to the MD Anderson Cancer Center.“Research shows that ‘endocrine disrupting’ chemicals … have been linked to breast cancer,” said Environmental Working Group, an organization that promotes environmental health by changing industry standards.Madrid added that maintaining a positive mindset is just as vital when you’re fighting cancer.“It’s important for cancer survivors to keep a positive outlook on life, and that includes keeping up their appearance,” Madrid said. “When you look better, you feel better.”The partnership has also been well received by The CARE Project Inc.’s clients, according to Madrid.“I am so grateful,” she said. “It’s just a blessing.” The CARE Project, Inc.’s mission continues to grow. “We don’t just care for survivors,” Madrid said. “We care for their families, too.”For more information, contact Carrie Madrid at cmadrid@thecareprojectinc.org or at (951)742-7405. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Diana Jaurigue at (951) 742-7405, djaurigue@thecareprojectinc.org, or visit to TheCareProjectInc.org. About The CARE Project, Inc.The CARE Project, Inc. is a non-profit organization committed to providing financial and emotional Support to individuals undergoing breast cancer treatment in the local community. Through direct financial assistance and essential services, TCP aims to alleviate the burdens faced by patients, enabling them to focus on their healing.Media Contact:

