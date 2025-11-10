Tanoia Inc. ( start-up) Expands Global Vision: The Timaci Method™ to Launch in the United Kingdom Within 30 Months

Tanoia

We’re proud to be a U.S. company creating global impact to end loneliness” — Anna Goodwin, Founder & CEO of Tanoia Inc.

BRADENTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S.-based wellness innovator Tanoia Inc today announced its plan to bring The Timaci Method™, a first-of-its-kind emotional intelligence framework, to the United Kingdom within the next 30 months. This expansion marks a major milestone in Tanoia’s mission to end loneliness and redefine emotional wellness through technology.Built on the belief that connection is a skill not luck, The Timaci Method™ combines AI, psychology, and structured self-awareness to help singles and couples build relationships that last.“The UK is a natural next step. People everywhere deserve emotional tools that are as accessible as fitness and as empowering as therapy. We invite partners across the wellness, education, and technology industries to join us in making loneliness a thing of the past. It truly takes a village to make an impact.”The growing Timaci ecosystem includes• TAI (Timaci AI) — an emotional-intelligence assistant, currently in development and available for demo.• Timaci App (MVP) — an emotional-readiness companion, now in preview.• Timaci Course & Book — live for pre-launch on Teachable, with full release scheduled for 2026.• Timaci Coach Licensing Network — launching to train certified professionals worldwide.Tanoia’s expansion strategy will engage with UK universities, wellness organizations, and mental health technology partners to establish emotional readiness as a new global standard in health and well-being.About Tanoia IncTanoia Inc is a U.S.-based health and wellness technology company pioneering emotional-intelligence innovation to end loneliness. Through its patented Timaci Method™, Tanoia blends emotional intelligence, psychology, and AI to empower people to form meaningful, lasting relationships.Learn more: www.timaci.com ￼ | timaci.com/tanoia￼Media Contact:press@tanoia.com | +1 (555) 123-4567

