Orca Pacific Dive Supply Helps Divers Choose the best Scuba Light and battery

How to choose the best scuba light?

Free resource from specialized dive retailer breaks down beam patterns, brightness, batteries for safer, better‑lit dives.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choosing a scuba light has become one of the most confusing decisions in a diver’s gear bag. Between lumen races, battery types and an explosion of budget imports, many divers are left guessing which light will actually perform when visibility drops.A new guide from specialty retailer Orca Pacific Dive Supply, titled “ How to Choose the Best Scuba Dive Light and Battery ,” aims to cut through that confusion with clear, field‑tested advice written for real‑world conditions rather than spec sheets. The digital guide walks divers through the key decisions that matter most underwater: beam angle, brightness, burn time, ergonomics and reliability.Instead of focusing on marketing claims, the guide explains how to match a light to the diving a person actually does. Cold‑water night divers, wreck and cave enthusiasts, underwater photographers and vacation reef divers all have different needs, and the guide outlines typical setups for each profile. It also addresses common buying mistakes, such as overvaluing lumens while ignoring beam quality, or choosing batteries and chargers that are inconvenient for travel.“Most divers don’t need the most expensive light on the wall,” said Kamil B., founder of Orca Pacific Dive Supply Ltd. and a technical diver with hundreds of dives in cold local waters. “They need a dependable primary and a simple backup that are easy to use with gloves, bright enough for local conditions in cold water and backed by a brand that will still be there if something goes wrong. This guide is designed to make that decision straightforward.”Another topic that matters is powering your scuba light with batteries that deliver the runtime you expect, charge easily between dives even without a specific charger, and can be quickly replaced. This guide is here to demystify 18650 battery, 21700 battery, and canister battery so divers can match their battery of choice to their preferred diving style.To keep the content accessible, the guide is written in plain language and organized so that newer divers can skim the basics while more experienced divers can dive into technical details. It highlights examples of light configurations for popular dive scenarios, such as local night dives, wreck penetrations or tropical liveaboards, giving readers a concrete starting point rather than an overwhelming list of options.“Lighting is one of the most powerful upgrades a diver can make,” Kamil B. added. “Whether someone is buying their first torch or replacing a workhorse they’ve trusted for years. Our goal with this guide is to take the guesswork out of that investment and help divers choose the best configuration without breaking the bank.”Orca Pacific Dive Supply Ltd. is a Vancouver-based diving equipment distributor specializing in affordable, premium underwater lighting solutions. As the exclusive Western Canadian distributor for OrcaTorch products, the company serves the Canadian diving community with high-quality, competitively priced equipment. For more information, visit https://orcadive.ca/

