Local Realtor Goes Undercover With Scottsdale AZ Police Sting To Stop Attempted Home Title Theft

John Rowan teamed with Scottsdale Police to stop a senior home title theft with a successful sting, exposing a growing fraud trend featured on 12News.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Scottsdale investor and real estate professional, John Rowan, helped uncover and stop an attempted home title theft from a senior Scottsdale homeowner, working directly with the Scottsdale Police Department in a well-planned sting operation to prevent the sale and capture the suspects.

The story was first featured on 12News Phoenix, showcasing Rowan and his team's quick action and their cooperation with law enforcement. The entire process, from the first call to Rowan to the sting and eventual arrest, took 6 days. Rowan has seen this and other senior fraud issues before and was aware of the warning flags for this growing threat of home title fraud across Arizona.

Watch the full 12News segment here:

Rowan, a top-ranked Arizona real estate agent and founder of Quick Cash Phoenix Homes, was contracted by Jennifer Greer, who claimed to have inherited a home in Scottsdale, AZ, and was seeking to sell the property quickly. Discrepancies and red flags began to appear immediately when the story kept changing, and the actual person on the title, Rachael Cossette, refused to speak directly with Rowan. Jennifer insisted all communication had to be with her. Rowan submitted the transaction to University Title, who quickly realized and confirmed the transaction was indeed fraudulent. Rowan then searched public records to find and contact the previous owner by phone, who immediately said he did not sell the home and did not know a Rachael Cossette. Rowan contacted the Scottsdale PD to share the details and express the limited opportunity to set up a meeting to apprehend these suspects. Scottsdale PD quickly planned and executed the sting operation with the help of University Title and Rowan.

"The suspects were two hours late, so we were just getting ready to reschedule when the suspects arrived and caught a glimpse of the unformed officers in the back of the office." Rowan says, "The two women turned and ran out of the building, but detectives quickly chased them, and several unmarked cars in the parking lot stopped them and apprehended Rachael Cossette and Lezlie Jennifer Greer."

Scottsdale PD quickly took both suspects into custody without incident, and both had open warrants for fraud and drug-related charges.

"Homeowner safety is part of our responsibility to homeowners," Rowan said.

"This wasn't just about a transaction. It was about protecting someone's home and equity."

Title theft is a growing concern in Arizona, particularly among out-of-state owners, seniors, and homeowners with substantial equity or properties without a recorded loan.

Rowan says all counties in Arizona have free title alert systems in place, so every homeowner needs to register. If you have elderly parents, make sure to register them as well and monitor for any recorded documents that come in their name.

Maricopa County Title Alert. https://recorder.maricopa.gov/recording/title-alert.html



