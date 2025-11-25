European Wasp Infestation: A Growing Danger to Homes and Businesses in Melbourne

Toms Pest Control Melbourne Pest Control Experts in Melbourne

Tom’s Pest Control Melbourne warns that European wasp activity is increasing across the city as mild winters allow colonies to survive longer.

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- European wasps are quickly becoming one of Melbourne’s most serious pest problems. These aggressive insects thrive in the city’s mild climate and urban layout. Their stings are painful, and their colonies grow large enough to threaten residents, pets, and workers. Tom’s Pest Control Melbourne reports that wasp callouts have surged in recent months, especially in suburban areas with gardens, decks, and outdoor dining spaces.Why European Wasps Are a Growing ThreatUnlike native wasps, European wasps are highly territorial and can sting multiple times. Their colonies are larger and survive longer due to Melbourne’s increasingly warm winters. Nests can contain tens of thousands of wasps and are often hidden inside walls, roof cavities, or underground burrows.A spokesperson from Tom’s said, “We are getting more calls than ever before, especially from residents in Melbourne’s eastern and northern suburbs. These wasps are drawn to leftover food and sweet drinks during summer. Because they nest close to homes, people are being stung more frequently.”The company warns that attempting to remove a nest without protection is dangerous. Agitated wasps attack in swarms and chase targets for long distances. Their stings can cause severe allergic reactions and require medical treatment.The Risk to Businesses and Public SpacesMelbourne’s outdoor lifestyle contributes to the problem. Restaurants, beer gardens, and picnic venues attract wasps during peak dining hours. Once they find a reliable food source, they return repeatedly, often nesting nearby.“Wasps are particularly aggressive around food and drink,” the spokesperson said. “We’ve removed nests from café awnings, rubbish areas, and even electrical boxes. One sting can shut down a dining area for the day.”The company’s technicians have also been called to parks, golf courses, and schools where wasp nests posed safety risks to children and visitors.A Local ExampleEltham resident Sarah Reid experienced this firsthand. “We started seeing wasps flying near our deck. Within days, there were dozens. Tom’s Pest Control Melbourne inspected our roof space and found a large nest near the guttering. They removed it safely, checked for hidden nests, and gave us advice on keeping bins and compost sealed. We haven’t had an issue since.”The Dangers of DIY RemovalMany residents attempt to destroy wasp nests using store-bought sprays or petrol. These methods are unsafe and often ineffective. Wasps rebuild quickly if the queen survives. DIY treatment also increases the risk of stings.Tom’s uses a professional process for wasp removal in Melbourne that involves controlled dusting or vacuum extraction. Their licensed technicians wear protective suits and apply products that eliminate both adult wasps and larvae.“The most important step is removing the queen,” the spokesperson explained. “If she survives, the nest rebuilds. We make sure the colony is completely eradicated before sealing the access point.”Prevention Starts with AwarenessThe company says prevention is the most effective strategy. Wasps build nests in sheltered spaces and near open food sources. Homeowners should inspect eaves, walls, and garden sheds during warmer months. Regular maintenance, such as sealing cracks and covering compost bins, helps prevent nesting.Businesses are advised to schedule seasonal inspections. The company’s pest control services include monitoring for wasp activity alongside other pests like ants and flies. Regular waste disposal and sanitation also reduce attraction.Tom’s Pest Control works with local councils to raise awareness about invasive pests and safe removal methods. “Education helps prevent panic,” the spokesperson said. “When people know what to look for, they can call professionals early, before the problem becomes dangerous.”Balancing Safety and the EnvironmentThe company focuses on targeted treatments to minimise environmental harm. Technicians avoid broad chemical spraying that could affect pollinators such as bees. “We’re careful to protect native insects while eliminating invasive species,” the spokesperson said. “It’s about safety and sustainability.”Their technicians also track seasonal data to understand nesting patterns. This helps predict which suburbs face the highest risk each year, allowing faster response times.About Tom’s Pest Control MelbourneTom’s Pest Control Melbourne provides professional pest services across Victoria. The experienced team specialises in wasp removal and rodent control in Melbourne . They also manage many other common pests including cockroaches, ants, spiders, bed bugs, fleas, silverfish, birds, and more, providing safe and effective solutions tailored to each property. All treatments use environmentally responsible techniques to deliver reliable pest control and long‑lasting results. The company’s trained technicians handle both residential and commercial pest problems, offering detailed inspections and long-term prevention plans that keep Melbourne homes and businesses protected all year.

