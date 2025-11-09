Statement from the International Board Chair of SOS Children's Villages International on Recent Media Reports

The chair of the International Board of SOS Children’s Villages International comments on media speculation and commentary on the former leadership of SOS CVI

We hold strongly on to our children-first approach and our unwavering commitment to zero tolerance for any form of abuse.” — International Board Chair, Dominico Parisi

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dominico Parisi, the chair of the International Board of SOS Children’s Villages International, the umbrella body of the global federation, today commented on new media speculation and commentary on the former leadership of SOS CVI:“As Chair of the International Board, my position and the position of the board is clear: any person—past or present—who places children in harm’s way deserves condemnation and shame. We hold strongly on to our children-first approach and our unwavering commitment to zero tolerance for any form of abuse."We await the findings of those tasked to address past failings while our organization continues to advance a comprehensive program of reform—strengthening transparency, accountability, and safeguarding across all levels of our federation. We remain steadfast in our commitment to building trust and ensure that every child grows up in a safe, stable, and loving home."At the same time, I want to reaffirm my pride in the extraordinary work being done across our federation — work that continues to bring hope, care, and opportunity to millions of children and young people in need around the world."About SOS Children’s VillagesSOS Children's Villages is the world's largest non-governmental organization focused on supporting children and young people without parental care, or at risk of losing it. Child neglect, abuse and abandonment is everywhere. Families are at risk of separation. Locally led, we work in more than 130 countries and territories to strengthen families who are under pressure so they can stay together. When this is not in a child or young person's best interests, we provide quality care according to their unique needs. Together with partners, donors, communities, children, young people and families, we enable children to grow up with the bonds they need to develop and become their strongest selves. We speak up for each child's rights and advocate for change so all children can grow up in a supportive environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.