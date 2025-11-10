Gamma Serpent Releases Cinematic Synthwave Track '2050: After the Fall of America'

Gamma Serpent single cover Esa Linna (Gamma Serpent) Gamma Serpent logo

Finnish electronic music artist Gamma Serpent’s latest music video takes the listener into a chilling post-apocalyptic world and synth-driven soundscapes.

JYVäSKYLä, FINLAND, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The video of "2050: After the Fall of America" is co-written by Tom Kajaslampi and Esa Linna. It pays homage to the gritty Italian post-apocalyptic and western films of the 1970s and 1980s, blending cinematic elements with AI visuals.“The song's title was inspired by Sergio Martino's film “2019 – After the Fall of New York” (2019 – Dopo la caduta di New York (1983). Although the subject matter could have had more ingredients for political statements, there are hardly any here; instead, the imagination was given free rein”, Gamma Serpent (Esa Linna, he/him) describes and continues:“Both screenwriters appear in cameo roles. And, like other Gamma Serpent videos, the clips were made with AI, but the music was not. In addition to electronic tracks, you can hear bass, guitar, and my roaring vocals taken from my old band's live concert recording”.Set against a post-apocalyptic America, the narrative follows a masked cowboy escaping police thugs and the burning sun on a solitary journey toward survival. The story is underscored by Gamma Serpent’s atmospheric synth compositions, drawing inspiration from western movie soundtracks, synthwave, synthpop, darkwave, and rock.“2050: After the Fall of America” will be released on major streaming platforms on November 21, 2025. The song is already available for streaming on Soundcloud or Bandcamp. The music video is available on YouTube.About Gamma SerpentGamma Serpent is Finnish multi-instrumentalist Esa Linna, who is active in the power pop, punk, and indie rock genres as a solo artist and in various bands. Gamma Serpent's music is a mix of various electronic music genres. Other Gamma Serpent singles and music videos include “Going Home,” “Zombie Comet,” “A Killer Above Suspicion,” and “Vigilante Van.

Gamma Serpent - 2050: After the Fall of America (Official Music Video)

