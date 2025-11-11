Roomster Reports 210% Surge in Florida Searches Following NYC Mayoral Election as New Yorkers Eye Miami’s Brickell

Roomster Android App

Since the Nov. 4 Election. Roomster's Analytics show a spike in searches, profiles and listings for rooms for rent in Miami and other Florida locations.

We believe we’re witnessing the start of a new Florida migration wave. When people like Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy are talking about leaving, people listen!” — John Shriber

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of the November 4, 2025, New York City mayoral election, roommate -finding app Roomster has logged a dramatic 210% increase in Florida searches from users originally located in the New York tri-state region. Of particular note: searches targeting Miami’s Brickell district have skyrocketed as New Yorkers explore alternative co-living options amid growing concerns about rising crime, shifting political sentiment, and business relocations.“The data is clear: we are seeing a real-time migration of flat-sharers, young professionals, and entrepreneurs from NYC heading south, and Miami — especially Brickell — is receiving the lion’s share of attention,” said John Shriber, Co-Founder & CEO of Roomster. “With the seismic change in New York’s political leadership and ensuing talk of tax increases, rent freezes, and regulatory overreach, our platform is capturing a wave of intent among New Yorkers looking for roommate-friendly, vibrant urban living with a lower cost of living and fewer policy headwinds.”Why Miami & Brickell?Brickell’s high-rise skyline, walkable location, international flavor, and emerging co-living culture make it a compelling alternative to Manhattan and Brooklyn.Roomster’s internal analytics reveal a 128% year-over-year jump in listings for 2- to 3-bedroom flats in Brickell being added by users identified as relocating from NYC.Adding to the momentum, several New York–based companies have publicly announced relocation or downsizing plans. Notably, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has stated that he is “seriously weighing” moving his Manhattan operations due to the new mayor-elect’s policy agenda.“We believe we’re witnessing the start of a new Florida migration wave,” said Shriber. “When people like Dave Portnoy start talking about leaving, people listen!”This trend reflects what Roomster calls an “urban reclamation” — New Yorkers seeking vibrant city life without the financial and regulatory constraints they associate with NYC.Implications for Roomster & the Co-Living MarketRoomster is responding to this shift by expanding partnerships in South Florida, including collaborations with local property managers, co-living operators, and roommate-matching event organizers in Brickell and Miami Beach.Recent search data shows a clear evolution in user priorities:High-amenity buildings and furnished flatsFlexible leases and roommate matchingProximity to transit hubs like Metrorail and BrightlineNeighborhood walkability and access to cafés and coworking spacesTo better serve relocating users, Roomster is rolling out new filters such as “Relocating from NYC,” “Business-friendly commute,” and “Short-term lease with roommate match.”If current trends persist, Florida may surpass New York and California as the top interstate roommate-matching corridor by mid-2026.Roomster’s PositioningAs the #1 roommate finder app, Roomster offers:Free ID checksFree address check24/7 customer service via IntercomDigital payment acceptance, including modern platforms“Relocating is stressful. You need reliable roommates, transparent checks, and a platform that understands you’re not just moving — you’re rebooting your life,” added Shriber. “Roomster is uniquely positioned for exactly this moment.”About RoomsterFounded in 2003, Roomster Corp is the global leader in roommate matching and shared housing, trusted by thousands of landlords and featuring tens of thousands of rooms and roommates across more than 192 countries. Roomster combines lease-ready listings, intelligent roommate matching, and real-time alerts for urban professionals worldwide.Roomster’s app is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.Media Contact:Roomster Corp, Miami FL📩 press@roomster.com

