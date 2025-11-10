Technology Newsletter for Seniors Grows Rapidly: TheSeniorTechie Launches

TheSeniorTechie reaches hundreds of new subscribers monthly with expert insights delivered through authentic senior perspective

ASHEVILLE , NC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As 90% of adults over 65 go online and smartphone ownership among older adults reaches 91%, a critical gap remains: technology resources that speak to seniors without condescension. Paul Wilczynski, a retired software developer in his 70s, is filling that void with TheSeniorTechie , a rapidly growing Substack newsletter that’s becoming the trusted technology resource for older adults.TheSeniorTechie combines decades of expert-level technical knowledge with a senior’s real-world perspective, creating practical guidance on everything from health tech and smart home devices to streaming entertainment and online security. The platform has grown by hundreds of subscribers monthly since launch, reflecting strong demand for technology content written by a senior, for seniors.“Most tech content either oversimplifies or assumes everyone thinks like a 25-year-old developer,” said Wilczynski. “I created TheSeniorTechie to deliver the depth seniors deserve while addressing what actually matters in our daily lives - whether that’s protecting our privacy, staying connected with family, or managing our health.”Wilczynski brings unparalleled credentials to the space. His decades-long career spans mainframe computers through modern cloud computing, including software development, systems design, computer education, and internet technologies - expertise now channeled into accessible, actionable content published several times weekly.The newsletter covers diverse topics including telehealth technologies, communication tools for staying connected, streaming services and entertainment, smart home innovations, online banking and security, and essential digital skills. Each issue cuts through marketing hype to deliver practical recommendations seniors can trust.With 71% of adults 50+ interested in tech support tailored to older users, TheSeniorTechie addresses a massive underserved market. The free newsletter provides expert analysis without subscription fees, making essential technology guidance accessible to all older adults.Subscribe free at https://www.TheSeniorTechie.com and receive multiple weekly issues packed with expert technology insights for modern senior living.

