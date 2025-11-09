Carolina Gold Exchange Launches Free Precious Metals Seminars for Myrtle Beach Residents

Carolina Gold Exchange storefront in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where free Precious Metals & Coin Grading Seminars educate the community about gold, silver, and coin appraisal.

Local coin shop promotes education, transparency, and financial literacy amid growing interest in gold and silver.

These seminars aren’t about selling. They’re about helping people understand the value of gold and silver and how they can retain their value over time.” — Kenneth Sass, Founder and author of Fiat Psychosis

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carolina Gold Exchange, Myrtle Beach’s newest coin and precious-metals shop, has announced a free community seminar series to help residents evaluate, authenticate, and protect their gold, silver, and collectible coins.With inflation and financial uncertainty affecting how Americans save and invest, more people are turning to physical assets for security. Carolina Gold Exchange’s new seminars give locals practical, trustworthy information that helps them understand real value, not speculation.Each session blends hands-on education with financial literacy. Participants learn to identify counterfeit coins, understand grading standards, and see how global markets influence pricing.The seminars will cover:The seminars will cover:• Defining Real Money: Why gold and silver retain value over time;• Coin Grading Basics: How condition affects price and collectability;• Precious Metal Verification: Tools and methods for authenticating metals;• Counterfeit Detection: How to spot fakes in today’s market;• Market Value Insight: Understanding spot prices and demand cycles.Attendees will also learn how to recognize fair offers when selling gold or silver and how professional coin appraisal works from start to finish.Carolina Gold Exchange was founded by Kenneth Sass, a longtime investor and advocate for financial literacy, to reintroduce the community to the concept of “real money.” The store’s leadership team brings more than forty years of combined experience in coin collecting, metals trading, and appraisal.The company’s mission extends beyond transactions. It was built on the belief that gold and silver represent enduring value in an age of digital and fiat currency. Through education and transparency, Carolina Gold Exchange hopes to reconnect people with authenticity in investing and collecting.The free seminars are open to all ages and include live demonstrations and Q&A. Guests can register or join the waitlist at www.carolinararemetals.com/seminars . Complimentary beverages and snacks are provided.Carolina Gold Exchange proudly serves as one of the most trusted gold buyers in Myrtle Beach , offering transparent appraisals, free in-person testing, and education-based buying and selling of coins, gold, and silver. The store welcomes residents from Conway, Surfside Beach, and North Myrtle Beach and provides guidance for anyone interested in coin grading, appraisal, or learning how to sell gold safely.About Carolina Gold ExchangeCarolina Gold Exchange is a locally owned coin and precious-metals shop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Founded by investor and author Kenneth Sass (Fiat Psychosis), the company promotes transparency and community education through free public seminars and honest, customer-first service. Its leadership team offers more than forty years of combined experience in numismatics, coin grading, and metals authentication.📍 Location: 4486 Socastee Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588🌐 Website: www.carolinararemetals.com 📞 Phone: (908) 420-4750📧 Email: info@carolinararemetals.com

