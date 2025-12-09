StairWedge Launches Next‑Gen Ramp: Groove + Tread Technology for Pets

box dog stair safety dog ramp

The newest StairWedge version features patent‑pending groove+tread design, heavy‑duty capacity and cleaner aesthetics for safer pet stair access.

Our customers asked for better grip. Dogs needed more control. We answered with a design that delivers both—functionally and beautifully. This is our most refined StairWedge yet.” — Jon Webb

DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With pets increasingly being our best family members, their mobility matters. Recognizing this, StairWedge presents its next‑generation ramp solution—featuring integrated groove + tread technology, built for ease, safety and long‑term use. Protected by patent‑pending claims on both utility and design, this version sets a new benchmark in pet stair access.

Highlights include:

• Optimized Groove + Tread Surface — grooves direct motion, texturing ensures consistent grip, and combined they reduce slip‑and‑fly moments on staircases, enhancing pet confidence.

• Robust Load Capacity & Universal Fit — rated for more than 1,500 lbs, one unit can accommodate multiple pets or larger breeds, while maintaining flexibility for varying stair widths and heights.

• Eco‑Friendly Build with Elegant Finish — cork core and soft‑grip carpet top deliver durability with aesthetics—designed not just for function but to live well within modern homes.

Innovation protection is strong: StairWedge holds multiple patent applications covering the functional mechanism and the modular, design‑forward form of the product. This dual layer of protection reinforces the brand’s long‑term vision of leadership.

For pet owners, the practical benefits are clear: fewer accidents, smoother transitions, reduced owner lifting and a product that blends with the home. Whether indoor stairs, outdoor decks (dry use), or post‑surgery pets, this StairWedge model delivers.

The upgraded version is available now at www.stairwedge.com and through major online retail channels. Global distribution begins Q1 2026 as part of the company’s expansion strategy.

Stairwedge - Dog Ramp for Small Dogs - Versatile Stair Ramp for Any Staircase

