Fantasia by Bella Debuts at Paris Fashion Week 2025

Harmony Collection Unites Fine Art, Couture Craftsmanship & Global Business Vision

PARIS, FRANCE, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paris Fashion Week—long regarded as the pinnacle of global style innovation—welcomes a compelling new voice in luxury design: Fantasia by Bella , co-founded by award-winning American artist and designer Bella Yanbo Huang and international business strategist and media executive Rose Hong.The brand’s inaugural collection, Harmony, premiered at the Paris City Fashion Show, where Bella once again demonstrated her signature fusion of fine art and fashion. A Gold List honoree recognized by Art Market Magazine, Bella unveils hand-painted silk capes/shawls and artworks, lingerie, and handbags—each one a signed, one-of-a-kind canvas transformed into couture.Building on the success of her acclaimed Blossom Time collection, which opened Paris Fashion Week 2024, Bella expands her artistic language through a sophisticated palette of soft pastels, botanical tones, and richly layered nature motifs. Flowers, feathers, wings, and vines move across fabric as if carried by wind and light—garments that “breathe, move, and resonate with their wearer.”The result: wearable paintings that captivated audiences in Paris with their visual poetry—shawls that flutter like blossoms, lingerie that whispers botanical stories, and handbags that frame each brushstroke as art in motion.A Legacy of Art Meets the Future of FashionBella Yanbo Huang has earned international recognition for redefining “wearable art.” A Gold List: Top Contemporary Artists Today honoree by Art Market Magazine, she has exhibited in London, Milan, Rome, New York, and Paris. Her work has been photographed by legendary fashion photographer Douglas Bassett, who has documented more than 6,000 runway shows worldwide.Her artistry has been featured in Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, and global fashion media.Introducing the Harmony Collection — Paris 2025Harmony features hand-painted florals, birds, vines, and atmospheric natural elements across luminous silk textiles and sculpted accessories. The palette blends soft greens, blush pinks, golden dusk tones, and sky-blue accents—an artistic symphony of light, motion, and balance.Bella’s design credo:“Art should not only be seen—art should be lived, touched, and worn.”Bella Yanbo Huang:“With Harmony, I wanted every brushstroke to sing with nature’s rhythm—to make each piece a wearable celebration of life and balance.”Rose Hong:“Bella’s art is destined to be seen and worn. With Fantasia, our goal is to bring these visual stories to women around the world—beautiful, exclusive, unforgettable.”Meet the VisionariesFantasia by Bella is built on the combined vision of two women whose talents bridge the worlds of fine art, fashion, and global media.Bella Yanbo Huang, the brand’s Co-Founder and Creative Director, is an award-winning artist celebrated for her hand-painted silk works, couture-level craftsmanship, and the transformation of canvas into wearable art. Her creative direction defines the soul of the brand—every stroke, silhouette, and textile begins with her brush.She is joined by Rose Hong, Co-Founder and CEO, a seasoned media executive, founder of Global Dragon TV, and strategist specializing in luxury branding, international partnerships, and distribution. Rose shapes the business architecture behind Fantasia—bringing Bella’s art from atelier to runway to global retail.Together, they form a rare balance of artistic imagination and strategic precision.As Rose describes it:“Bella paints what the heart remembers. Fantasia exists to bring that beauty into the lives of women everywhere—exclusive, meaningful, unforgettable.”Creative EndorsementsDouglas Bassett – Legendary Fashion Photographer“In my forty years covering more than 6,000 runway shows, I’ve rarely seen art and fashion fuse so seamlessly. Bella doesn’t design garments—she paints atmospheres. When the model moves, the artwork lives. That’s not just fashion… that’s storytelling in motion.”André Soriano – Hollywood Couture Designer“Bella’s vision recalls the golden age of haute couture—when every masterpiece began with an artist’s hand, not a machine. When I paired my gowns with her silk shawls, the runway didn’t just sparkle… it bloomed.”🔹 Awards & Recognition• Gold List – Top Contemporary Artists Today (Art Market Magazine)• Featured in London, Milan & Rome Fashion Weeks• Honored by the American Asian Arts Association (Lifetime Achievement Award, New York)• Collaboration with Douglas Bassett, fashion photographer & documentarian• Eternal Melody — 24-foot silk painting exhibited internationally________________________________________🔹 Media ContactFantasia by Bella | Global Dragon TV Media OfficeEmail: GlobalDragonTV@gmail.comPhone: +1 (703) 901-6588Instagram: @fantasiatvshowWebsites: GlobalDragonTV.com | GlobalArtsGallery.org________________________________________About Fantasia by BellaFantasia is a luxury fashion-art house that transforms Bella Yanbo Huang’s hand-painted works into couture silk shawls, lingerie, handbags, and collectible accessories. Each piece is a signed art object—crafted with the precision of haute couture and the soul of fine art. Co-founded by Bella Yanbo Huang and Rose Hong, Fantasia represents a new era of wearable art for the global market.________________________________________About Paris Fashion WeekParis Fashion Week is the world’s most influential fashion platform, home to the artistic direction of legendary houses including Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Hermès, alongside groundbreaking emerging designers shaping the future of style.

