HILL FARRER NAMED “BEST LAW FIRM” BY BEST LAWYERS

Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced that it has once again been recognized by Best LawyersBest Law Firms2026 among the nation's elite law firms in the 16th edition of the publication.“The 16th edition of Best Law Firms continues to set the standard for excellence in the legal industry. Serving as a trusted benchmark, it provides a comprehensive guide to the top-performing firms across 127 practice areas and 188 local jurisdictions,” states the publisher. “Our rankings are the result of a rigorous evaluation process that blends client feedback, peer reviews, interviews with industry leaders, and in-depth analysis of firm data. This year, we received over 110,000 client references, who provided more than 200,000 evaluations on US law firms, underscoring the trust and value placed in Best Law Firms.”With more than a century of success, the firm continues to be recognized for its excellence in business, labor and employment, real estate and litigation. The firm’s attorneys are widely respected by the courts and their peers for their skill, integrity, and results-driven advocacy. Known for its deep experience and unwavering commitment to client success, Hill Farrer continues to deliver exceptional representation and trusted counsel across industries.Earlier this year, Hill Farrer became a Chambers California Spotlight firm.

