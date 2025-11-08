Great Lakes Pot Pies Earns WBENC Certification, Celebrating Women-Owned Leadership in Gourmet Comfort Food

Michigan-based brand brings homemade warmth and quality to tables nationwide… now online.

Earning WBENC certification validates everything we’ve worked toward. A business built on passion, integrity, and the belief that good food connects people” — Jannie Teitelbaum

CLAWSON, MI, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Lakes Pot Pies , a Michigan-based gourmet comfort food company, proudly announces its certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). This certification recognizes the company’s commitment to excellence, leadership, and diversity in the food industry.Founded by Jannie Teitelbaum, Great Lakes Pot Pies began as a humble kitchen project fueled by one goal: to make gourmet comfort food easy, accessible, and full of heart. Today, that same dedication is helping the brand reach customers nationwide through its growing online presence.“Earning WBENC certification validates everything we’ve worked toward. A business built on passion, integrity, and the belief that good food connects people,” said Jannie Teitelbaum, Founder of Great Lakes Pot Pies. “Our mission is to deliver handcrafted quality that reminds people of home, while continuing to grow as a company that celebrates women in leadership.”Each Great Lakes Pot Pie is crafted with care using high-quality ingredients and traditional methods. Their signature Chicken Pot Pie, features tender all-natural chicken, fresh vegetables, and a buttery, flaky crust. Customers can also enjoy the company’s growing line of hand pies, quiches, and Pie Chips snacks , all made from scratch in Clawson, Michigan.“We’re proud to be part of a movement where women-owned food businesses are redefining comfort and convenience,” added Steven Teitelbaum, Director of Business Development. “Our WBENC certification not only reflects who we are but also opens doors to partnerships that value authenticity and purpose.”With the WBENC certification, Great Lakes Pot Pies joins a national network of women entrepreneurs recognized for innovation and leadership. The certification provides new opportunities for collaboration, supplier diversity initiatives, and brand visibility across the country.For Great Lakes Pot Pies, this milestone is about more than business, it’s about continuing a family tradition of comfort, care, and community.About Great Lakes Pot PiesGreat Lakes Pot Pies is a Michigan-based, WBENC-certified Women-Owned Business that started in a home kitchen with a simple mission: to make gourmet comfort food easy and accessible for everyone. From signature Chicken Pot Pies to hand pies, quiches, and Pie Chips snacks, every product is crafted with high-quality ingredients and a love for sharing a comforting meal.

