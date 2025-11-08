MIT Energy Initiative launches Data Center Power Forum

With global power demand from data centers expected to more than double by 2030, the MIT Energy Initiative (MITEI) in September launched an effort that brings together MIT researchers and industry experts to explore innovative solutions for powering the data-driven future. At its annual research conference, MITEI announced the Data Center Power Forum, a targeted research effort for MITEI member companies interested in addressing the challenges of data center power demand. The Data Center Power Forum builds on lessons from MITEI’s May 2025 symposium on the energy to power the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) and focus panels related to data centers at the fall 2024 research conference.

In the United States, data centers consumed 4 percent of the country’s electricity in 2023, with demand expected to increase to 9 percent by 2030, according to the Electric Power Research Institute. Much of the growth in demand is from the increasing use of AI, which is placing an unprecedented strain on the electric grid. This surge in demand presents a serious challenge for the technology and energy sectors, government policymakers, and everyday consumers, who may see their electric bills skyrocket as a result.

“MITEI has long supported research on ways to produce more efficient and cleaner energy and to manage the electric grid. In recent years, MITEI has also funded dozens of research projects relevant to data center energy issues. Building on this history and knowledge base, MITEI’s Data Center Power Forum is convening a specialized community of industry members who have a vital stake in the sustainable growth of AI and the acceleration of solutions for powering data centers and expanding the grid,” says William H. Green, the director of MITEI and the Hoyt C. Hottel Professor of Chemical Engineering.

MITEI’s mission is to advance zero- and low-carbon solutions to expand energy access and mitigate climate change. MITEI works with companies from across the energy innovation chain, including in the infrastructure, automotive, electric power, energy, natural resources, and insurance sectors. MITEI member companies have expressed strong interest in the Data Center Power Forum and are committing to support focused research on a wide range of energy issues associated with data center expansion, Green says.

MITEI’s Data Center Power Forum will provide its member companies with reliable insights into energy supply, grid load operations and management, the built environment, and electricity market design and regulatory policy for data centers. The forum complements MIT’s deep expertise in adjacent topics such as low-power processors, efficient algorithms, task-specific AI, photonic devices, quantum computing, and the societal consequences of data center expansion. As part of the forum, MITEI’s Future Energy Systems Center is funding projects relevant to data center energy in its upcoming proposal cycles. MITEI Research Scientist Deep Deka has been named the program manager for the forum.

“Figuring out how to meet the power demands of data centers is a complicated challenge. Our research is coming at this from multiple directions, from looking at ways to expand transmission capacity within the electrical grid in order to bring power to where it is needed, to ensuring the quality of electrical service for existing users is not diminished when new data centers come online, and to shifting computing tasks to times and places when and where energy is available on the grid," said Deka.

MITEI currently sponsors substantial research related to data center energy topics across several MIT departments. The existing research portfolio includes more than a dozen projects related to data centers, including low- or zero-carbon solutions for energy supply and infrastructure, electrical grid management, and electricity market policy. MIT researchers funded through MITEI’s industry consortium are also designing more energy-efficient power electronics and processors and investigating behind-the-meter low-/no-carbon power plants and energy storage. MITEI-supported experts are studying how to use AI to optimize electrical distribution and the siting of data centers and conducting techno-economic analyses of data center power schemes. MITEI’s consortium projects are also bringing fresh perspectives to data center cooling challenges and considering policy approaches to balance the interests of shareholders.

By drawing together industry stakeholders from across the AI and grid value chain, the Data Center Power Forum enables a richer dialog about solutions to power, grid, and carbon management problems in a noncommercial and collaborative setting.

“The opportunity to meet and to hold discussions on key data center challenges with other forum members from different sectors, as well as with MIT faculty members and research scientists, is a unique benefit of this MITEI-led effort,” Green says.

MITEI addressed the issue of data center power needs with its company members during its fall 2024 Annual Research Conference with a panel session titled, “The extreme challenge of powering data centers in a decarbonized way.” MITEI Director of Research Randall Field led a discussion with representatives from large technology companies Google and Microsoft, known as “hyperscalers,” as well as Madrid-based infrastructure developer Ferrovial S.E. and utility company Exelon Corp. Another conference session addressed the related topic, “Energy storage and grid expansion.” This past spring, MITEI focused its annual Spring Symposium on data centers, hosting faculty members and researchers from MIT and other universities, business leaders, and a representative of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a full day of sessions on the topic, “AI and energy: Peril and promise.”