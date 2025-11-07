Fargo Man Arrested for Threating The President of the United States and the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation

Fargo – United States Attorney Nicholas W. Chase announced that Andrew Walter Sandvik, Age 47 from West Fargo, ND, made an initial appearance today in federal court to face federal threat charges. A Federal Complaint charges Sandvik with Influencing a Federal Official by Threat, 18 USC 115(a)(1)(B). The complaint alleges that Andrew Sandvik made several on-line social media posts containing threats towards the President of the United States. Sandvik also made several concerning posts directed toward the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Secret Service.

“This investigation is an incredible federal, state, and local law enforcement partnership, working together to investigate and safely arrest someone who allegedly expressed a willingness to commit extreme violence,” said United States Attorney Chase. “I appreciate greatly that we have skilled and professional law enforcement working with us on this case and the many others in the District of North Dakota.”

“Thursday morning, the FBI, along with our Federal, State and Local partners, arrested Andrew Walter Sandvik on charges related to threats made against Federal Officials,” said FBI Minneapolis Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston, Sr. “As alleged in the complaint, Sandvik made threats against President Donald J. Trump, FBI Director Kash Patel, local law enforcement officers and the U.S. military. Death threats and violent, inflammatory rhetoric have no place in our society. Threats against Federal Officials, whether they are made online or in person, will result in a swift response by the FBI.”

“The Fargo Police Department also recognizes the inherent dangers associated with the conduct alleged in the complaint and worked in partnership with the FBI to ensure public safety during this operation,” said Police Chief David Zibolski, Fargo Police Department.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Secret Service, North Dakota Bureau of Investigations, and the Fargo Police Department and being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office, District of North Dakota, Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Lee.

