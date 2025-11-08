Music with a Mission: Ode to the Marine Corps Launches Worldwide

HONG KONG, November 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its November 1 debut, Ode to the Marine Corps continues to gain ground as a six-song album by QUARLESS that transforms the spirit of the United States Marine Corps into a powerful musical tribute. This project is more than music—it’s a mission to inspire, unite, and honor Marines past, present, and future.The Ode to the Marine Corps OathJust as first to fight, do or die, and oorah bind us as one,So shall Ode to the Marine Corps live in the heart of every Marine.Every Marine shall know these words.So help me God.Two hundred fifty years,Two hundred fifty more,I love the Marine Corps.Ode to the Marine Corps.Semper Fi, do or die,Always and forever.What Is Ode to the Marine Corps?Ode to the Marine Corps is a groundbreaking musical project that blends traditional Marine Corps running cadences with hypnotic percussion, rhythmic bass, and a reimagined bugle rendition of the iconic “Marine’s Hymn.” Designed for marching bands, fitness enthusiasts, and patriotic audiences, this album delivers energy and esprit de corps in every beat.The album includes versions tailored for different experiences:- Radio Version: A concise, high-energy track for Marines, families, and patriots everywhere.- Extended Version: A 5:30-minute creative journey through Jim Quarless’ personal story, from childhood inspiration to his service in Iraq and beyond.- Instrumental Version: Perfect for runners and fitness fans, with a melodic flow ideal for a 1-kilometer or half-mile run.- Karaoke Version: Ready for those who want to take the mic and lead the charge at a local bar or a spirited gathering with friends.Why It MattersThis project’s purpose is to maximize morale and unity among our Marine brothers and sisters—those currently serving, veterans, family members, and the greater community. By fostering esprit de corps, it also helps minimize the risk of tragedies that affect service members and their families. Ode to the Marine Corps is more than music; it’s a cultural symbol of honor and perseverance, amplifying the strength and pride of the United States Marine Corps worldwide.About Jim QuarlessJim Quarless joined the Marine Corps Reserve in 1998, completing boot camp at Parris Island and the School of Infantry at Camp Geiger. He served as an MOS 0311 Rifleman with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, and later as an MOS 1391 Bulk Fuel Specialist with Bulk Fuel Company C during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. Before separating from the Corps in 2005, Quarless earned the rank of Sergeant. His journey—from discovering a Marine poster as a child to serving in Iraq and the experiences that followed—forms the heart of the extended version of Ode to the Marine Corps.About QUARLESSQUARLESS is a Hong Kong-based brand founded by Jim Quarless that combines entertainment and e-commerce to inspire and empower its members and customers. Through innovative cultural exchange strategies, QUARLESS bridges East and West with mutual respect. Projects include sharing Chinese martial arts traditions with global audiences and producing multilingual creative works in English, Cantonese, and Mandarin.AvailabilityOde to the Marine Corps is available now at OdeToTheMarineCorps.com , with streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube. Distribution across all other major platforms is rolling out throughout November.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.