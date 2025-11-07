Market Participants Survey results - November 2025

Please contact MarketParticipantsSurvey@bankofengland.co.uk for queries or for further information.

Survey respondents originate from a broad set of market participant firms, selected by the Bank based on a number of criteria, including: (i) relevant market activity in UK rates or money markets; (ii) expertise in UK rates markets and/or UK monetary policy; (iii) willingness to participate regularly in the survey and in the Bank’s market intelligence activity; and (iv) membership of one of the Bank’s external market committees.

This survey forms part of the Bank’s quantitative market intelligence gathering. It is formulated by Bank of England staff, and enhances policymakers’ understanding of market expectations. The questions involve topics that are widely discussed in the public domain, and never presume any particular policy action. Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members are not involved in the survey’s design.

Survey results

The survey was open from 22–24 October 2025 with responses being received from 88 market participants. For most questions, median responses across participants, along with the 25th and 75th percentiles, are reported.footnote [1] For questions that ask respondents to weight different factors or assign probabilities to specific outcomes, the mean weightings or probabilities are reported. For questions that ask respondents to select one option from a given set of possibilities – the respondent count against each option is reported.

Question 1: Expectations for Bank Rate

1a) Please provide your most likely (ie modal) expectation for Bank Rate after the following MPC meetings. (a) 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses 6 November 2025 MPC 3.94 4.00 4.00 88 18 December 2025 MPC 3.75 3.75 4.00 88 5 February 2026 MPC 3.50 3.75 3.75 88 19 March 2026 MPC 3.50 3.50 3.75 87 30 April 2026 MPC 3.25 3.50 3.50 87 18 June 2026 MPC 3.25 3.50 3.50 87 30 July 2026 MPC 3.00 3.25 3.50 86 17 September 2026 MPC 3.00 3.25 3.50 86 One year ahead (November 2026 MPC) 3.00 3.25 3.50 87 End-2026 Q4 3.00 3.25 3.50 85 End-2027 Q1 3.00 3.25 3.38 83 End-2027 Q2 3.00 3.25 3.50 83 Two years ahead (November 2027) 3.00 3.25 3.50 83 Three years ahead (November 2028) 3.00 3.25 3.50 82 Five years ahead (November 2030) 3.00 3.25 3.50 80 (a) Numbers in the above table are rounded to two decimal places.

1b) And where do you see the level of Bank Rate at which monetary policy is neither expansionary nor contractionary (often referred to as the neutral, natural or equilibrium rate)? (a) 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses 3.00 3.00 3.50 88 (a) Numbers in the above table are rounded to two decimal places.

1ci) Please indicate the percentage probability that you attach to Bank Rate being at the following levels after the 6 November 2025 meeting. (a) Mean probability (%) 3.50% 0.3 3.75% 33.8 4.00% 65.7 4.25% 0.2 (a) In the question provided to respondents, the different Bank Rate outcomes spanned <2.75% and >5.25% at the extremes, and all 25 basis point increments in between. Results have been truncated where the mean probabilities above or below a certain outcome were close to or at zero. Mean probabilities are rounded to one decimal place. 87 respondents answered this question.

1cii) Please indicate the percentage probability that you attach to Bank Rate being at the following levels after the 18 December 2025 meeting. (a) Mean probability (%) 3.25% 0.1 3.50% 6.3 3.75% 54.1 4.00% 39.1 4.25% 0.3 (a) In the question provided to respondents, the different Bank Rate outcomes spanned <2.75% and >5.25% at the extremes, and all 25 basis point increments in between. Results have been truncated where the mean probabilities above or below a certain outcome were close to or at zero. Mean probabilities are rounded to one decimal place. 87 respondents answered this question.

1ciii) Please indicate the percentage probability that you attach to Bank Rate being at the following levels after the 5 February 2026 meeting. (a) Mean probability (%) 3.00% 1.0 3.25% 5.0 3.50% 31.9 3.75% 48.4 4.00% 13.3 4.25% 0.3 (a) In the question provided to respondents, the different Bank Rate outcomes spanned <2.75% and >5.25% at the extremes, and all 25 basis point increments in between. Results have been truncated where the mean probabilities above or below a certain outcome were close to or at zero. Mean probabilities are rounded to one decimal place. 87 respondents answered this question.

1d) Do you see the risks around the level of your most likely trough in Bank Rate as: Count Skewed more to the upside 22 Broadly balanced 42 Skewed more to the downside 23

1e) The August Monetary Policy Report noted that ‘based on the Government’s plans set out in Spring Statement 2025, the overall stance of fiscal policy is tightening materially over the MPC’s forecast period’. Taking the policies set out in the Spring Statement as given, what impact have your expectations for the outcome of the 2025 Autumn Budget had on your most likely expectations for Bank Rate at the following points? (a) End-2025 End-2026 +50 basis points 1 2 +25 basis points 4 3 0 basis points 60 26 -25 basis points 19 42 -50 basis points 3 13 <-50 basis points 0 1 (a) In the question provided to respondents, the options spanned <-50 basis points and >+50 basis points at the extremes, and all 25 basis point increments in between. Results have been truncated where the respondent count was zero.

Question 2: Macroeconomic outlook

2a) Please provide your most likely (ie modal) expectation for the annual rate of CPI inflation – conditioned on your Bank Rate expectations (question 1a) – at each of the following time horizons. (a) 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses End-2025 Q4 3.4 3.6 3.7 81 End-2026 Q1 2.9 3.2 3.3 81 End-2026 Q2 2.4 2.6 3.0 80 End-2026 Q3 2.3 2.5 2.8 79 One year ahead 2.2 2.3 2.7 81 Two years ahead 2.0 2.1 2.3 78 Three years ahead 2.0 2.0 2.2 77 Five years ahead 2.0 2.0 2.3 75 (a) Numbers in the above table are rounded to one decimal place.

2bi) Please assign probabilities to the following rates of annual CPI inflation three years ahead. (a) Mean probability (%) <=1.00% 2.5 1.01%–1.40% 3.8 1.41%–1.80% 10.3 1.81%–2.20% 36.7 2.21%–2.60% 24.1 2.61%–3.00% 13.3 >3.00% 9.3 (a) Numbers in the above table are rounded to one decimal place. 76 respondents answered this question.

2bii) Please assign probabilities to the following rates of annual CPI inflation on average from 5 years ahead to 10 years ahead (ie analogous to the five-year, five-year forward rate). (a) Mean probability (%) <=1.00% 1.7 1.01%–1.40% 3.6 1.41%–1.80% 10.3 1.81%–2.20% 37.0 2.21%–2.60% 24.6 2.61%–3.00% 13.9 >3.00% 8.9 (a) Numbers in the above table are rounded to one decimal place. 72 respondents answered this question.

2c) Please provide your most likely (ie modal) expectation for the annual (calendar year) rate of UK GDP growth – conditioned on your Bank Rate expectations (question 1a) – at each of the following time horizons. (a) 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses 2025 GDP growth 1.20 1.30 1.40 82 2026 GDP growth 1.00 1.20 1.30 82 2027 GDP growth 1.20 1.40 1.50 80 Long run (potential) 1.25 1.50 1.50 76 (a) Numbers in the above table are rounded to two decimal places.

2d) The September MPC minutes noted that a key policy question had been ‘the balance between upside risks from inflation persistence and downside risks to demand and, in turn, inflation’. Previously, the MPC had outlined two illustrative scenarios: Scenario 1: there could be weaker supply and more persistence in domestic wages and prices, including from second-round effects related to the near-term increase in CPI inflation. Scenario 2: inflationary pressures could ease more quickly owing to greater or longer-lasting weakness in demand relative to supply. According to your view of the UK macroeconomic outlook, which of the following best characterises how these illustrative scenarios are unfolding? Count On balance, Scenario 1 (inflation persistence) is playing out more than Scenario 2 (weakness in demand) 19 Neither scenario is definitively playing out more than the other 32 On balance, Scenario 2 (weakness in demand) is playing out more than Scenario 1 (inflation persistence) 35

Question 3: Expectations for balance sheet and gilt yields

3a) Please provide the annual reduction in the stock of gilts held in the Asset Purchase Facility, comprising both maturing gilts and gilt sales in initial purchase proceeds terms, that you see as most likely over the following annual review cycles (£ billions). (a) 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses October 2026–September 2027 31 50 60 72 October 2027–September 2028 28 45 50 71 October 2028–September 2029 34 35 50 69 October 2029–September 2030 29 29 50 68 (a) Numbers in the above table are rounded to the nearest billion.

3bi) What do you expect the DMO’s actual annual gilt issuance to be in the 2025–26 financial year (£ billions)? 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses 2025–26 300 305 310 67

3bii) And what about in the 2026–27 financial year (£ billions)? 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses 2026–27 265 280 300 63

3c) Please provide your most likely (ie modal) expectation for the level of the 10-year gilt yield at the following points in the future. 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses End-December 2025 4.25 4.40 4.50 78 End-June 2026 4.00 4.20 4.40 78 End-December 2026 3.75 4.00 4.30 77

Question 4: Expectations for exchange rates

4a) Please provide your most likely (ie modal) expectation for the level of GBPUSD one year ahead. 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses 1.3000 1.3400 1.3600 74