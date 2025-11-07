Saskatchewan Invests $836,000 to Enhance Safety in Moose Jaw

CANADA, November 8 - Released on November 7, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan, along with Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is investing $836,000 in 2025-26 to support policing in Moose Jaw through the Municipal Police Grants program. This funding supports two positions with the Police and Crisis Team (PACT) and four positions with the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS).

"The Moose Jaw Police Service plays an important role in delivering strong and reliable policing in the city, and our government is proud to continue supporting their work," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "Continued investments like this strengthen public safety and help build a strong, safe and secure Saskatchewan."

PACT pairs officers with mental health professionals to respond to individuals in crisis, helping connect people with the care they need. CTSS focuses on proactive road safety enforcement to prevent serious collisions and fatalities. Two of the four CTSS positions are funded by SGI with an investment of $360,000.

"The City of Moose Jaw is deeply grateful to the Government of Saskatchewan for its continued investment in community safety," Moose Jaw Mayor James Murdock said. "This funding ensures that our Police and Crisis Team and Combined Traffic Services Unit can continue their vital work supporting residents in crisis and promoting safer roads across our city."

"The Moose Jaw Police Service greatly values the ongoing partnership with the provincial government through the Municipal Police Grants program," Moose Jaw Police Service Chief Robert Davis said. "Funding for both PACT and CTSS allows us to strengthen two critical areas of public safety - mental health response and traffic enforcement - making a real difference in the lives of our residents."

In 2025-26, the Government of Saskatchewan is supporting 160 municipal police positions in nine municipalities, through the Municipal Police Grants program. The program has funded targeted policing initiatives and supported local police services across Saskatchewan since 1998.

