Tunez Footwear Launches First Black-Owned Orthopedic Sneaker Brand That Refuses to Compromise Style for Health

CEO & Founder of Tunez Footwear

$120K-backed veteran startup houses first 1,000 pairs, plans 5 factories creating 2,500+ jobs, and partnerships with universities and faith communities

As someone who's on my feet for hours during events, I need shoes that can keep up without sacrificing style," says DJ Epps. "Tunez delivers exactly that—real support that actually looks good” — DJ Epps

MIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tunez Footwear is rewriting the rules of orthopedic footwear with the launch of a medical-grade sneaker line for people who refuse to choose between pain relief and looking good. Founded by U.S. veteran and partial amputee Michael Stover, the Black-owned brand fuses streetwear aesthetics with podiatrist-approved engineering.

In a $4.36 billion orthopedic footwear market dominated by clinical-looking designs, Tunez offers something radically different: shoes that work as hard as the people who wear them.

The Problem: Orthopedic Shoes Shouldn't Look Like Medical Equipment

When Stover—a doctoral candidate, author, DJ, and designer—was told he'd need orthopedic footwear for life due to complications from Type 2 diabetes, he was handed options that looked more like hospital equipment than sneakers.

"I refused to sacrifice my identity for my health," says Stover. "I needed shoes that could support me through 12-hour days, reduce pain from plantar fasciitis and neuropathy, and still let me walk into a room with confidence. That product didn't exist—so I built it."

The Solution: Medical Innovation Meets Street Culture

Tunez Footwear delivers orthopedic-grade arch support, cushioning, and stability wrapped in premium streetwear design. Each pair is engineered for "everyday athletes"—nurses, teachers, delivery drivers, veterans, and anyone grinding through long days on their feet.

Incorporated in 2023, the brand has achieved remarkable momentum since April 2025—securing investors, receiving inventory, launching sales, and building strategic partnerships in just seven months. The debut collection features proprietary insole technology developed with podiatry experts, moisture-wicking materials for diabetic foot care, and slip-resistant outsoles.

Early endorsements include DJ Epps, world-renowned DJ and host on LL Cool J's Rock The Bells Sirius XM radio station.

Pending partnerships include Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine, The Consul General of Jamaica, The Faith Center, and City of Miramar.

With $120,000 raised from investors and 1,000 pairs in inventory, Tunez is positioned for immediate scale—all achieved within seven months.

The Mission: Project IRIE Commits $125K and 5,000+ Pairs to Jamaica

Tunez Footwear isn't just selling sneakers—it's building generational wealth and wellness.

Project IRIE: Rebuilding Jamaica is a 12-month initiative committing up to $125,000 in reestablishment grants to support local Jamaican businesses and 5,000+ pairs of donated footwear to underserved communities. The grants help entrepreneurs rebuild operations, while footwear donations provide mobility and dignity.

Starting in 2026, Tunez will launch a permanent "Buy One, Give One" program during Back-To-School and Veterans' Day seasons.

The Vision: 500+ Jobs Per Location, Five Factories by 2033

Tunez Footwear plans to build Foreign Trade Zone manufacturing facilities in five strategic locations: Miramar FL, Miami Gardens FL, Cleveland OH, Jamaica, and Africa (location TBD). Each facility is projected to create 500+ jobs, with a focus on hiring veterans, individuals with disabilities, and residents from economically underserved communities.

"We're not outsourcing to cut costs," says Stover. "We're building local economies. Every factory we open is a commitment to the people who need opportunity most."

Why Tunez Matters Now

In a post-pandemic economy where comfort, health, and social purpose drive consumer decisions, Tunez Footwear delivers all three. As mainstream footwear giants chase trends, Tunez is creating a new category: functional streetwear for people who move through the world with purpose.

Join the Movement

Pre-orders are now open at www.tunezfootwear.com.

Step into style. Stand for something real.



About Tunez Footwear

Tunez Footwear is a Black-owned, veteran-founded orthopedic sneaker brand based in Miramar, Florida. Founded by doctoral candidate and author Michael Stover from Cleveland, OH, the company merges medical-grade engineering with premium streetwear design to empower people living with diabetes, mobility challenges, or long work hours. With partnerships spanning podiatry, government, and faith-based organizations, Tunez is building a global movement—one step at a time.

