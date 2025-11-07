Department announces New Mexico Fish Art Contest

Youth in grades K-12 can submit artwork through Jan. 31



Submission by Steven Ju (Grade 7-9 Division, Georgia)

SANTA FE — New Mexico students in grades K-12 are invited to take part in the Art of Conservation New Mexico Fish Art Contest, sponsored by the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish in conjunction with Wildlife Forever.

Fish are an integral part of New Mexico’s diverse ecosystems, providing vital support to local biodiversity and contributing to the health of rivers, lakes and streams. From the prized native trout of the Rio Grande to the colorful bass that inhabit the state’s reservoir, fish play an essential role in maintaining the balance of aquatic environments.

For many New Mexicans, fishing is not only a cherished pastime, but also a way to connect with nature, support local economies and preserve cultural traditions. Through the Art of Conservation New Mexico Fish Art Contest, participants can use their creative talents to highlight the beauty and importance of these aquatic species, fostering a deeper appreciation for New Mexico’s natural resources. Art serves as a powerful means of expressing the significance of fish conservation, inspiring others to protect these creatures and the habitats they call home.

Submission by Cindy Ye (Grade 10-12 Division, Virginia)

Young artists can vie for first, second and third prizes in four grade categories: K-3; 4-6; 7-9; and 10-12. Additional awards include the Invader Crusader Award, for submissions featuring both invasive and native aquatic species from the student’s local area; the Mighty Minnow Award, which celebrates kindergarten participants; the New Mexico Native Trout Award, for submissions featuring New Mexico’s unique native trout species, the Gila trout or the Rio Grande cutthroat trout; the New Mexico Species of Greatest Conservation Need Award, for artwork that features fish species identified by the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish as being most at risk and in need of proactive conservation; and the Outdoor Show Fan Favorite Awards, which will go to one winner in each grade category based on the votes of attendees at the New Mexico Outdoor Adventures Show from Feb. 13-15 in Albuquerque.