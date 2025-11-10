COOL INNOVATIONS MEET CULINARY EXCELLENCE: EUHOMY JOINS THE SAN DIEGO FOOD + WINE FESTIVAL, NOVEMBER 7–9

Compact, crystal-clear, and crafted for the modern host - Euhomy ice makers are fast becoming the secret ingredient behind the perfect pour.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At this year’s San Diego Food + Wine Festival, the country’s most awarded culinary celebration, Euhomy brings a refreshing twist to the tasting scene. The global leader in portable ice makers will showcase its sleek countertop models that have quietly become the favorites of home entertainers, coffee creators, and craft-cocktail lovers across the country.Guests attending the James Beard Foundation Grand Decant on November 8 and the Grand Tasting on November 9 will experience firsthand what bartenders and hosts already know: great ice changes everything. With Euhomy’s Luna and Pearl Icemakers perfectly clear crescent-shaped cubes form in just minutes, lasting up to thirty minutes longer than traditional ice. Compact yet powerful, it transforms smoothies, iced coffees, and cocktails into polished, restaurant-quality experiences.“Euhomy has always been about reimagining everyday rituals,” said Paul Shen, founder and CEO of Euhomy Global. “At a festival that celebrates flavor and feeling, our goal is to serve the element that brings both together. Ice is the quiet hero: it cools, slows, and amplifies the experience. That’s where Euhomy finds its purpose.”From its fast-freezing Dart model to the pearl-textured chewable ice of The Pearl, Euhomy’s growing lineup proves that performance can meet beauty on any countertop. Each model is portable, self-cleaning, and energy-efficient, making them as practical for a home bar or Airbnb kitchen as for a professional tasting tent.At the Festival’s signature Euhomy Ice Bar activation, attendees can watch mixologists craft signature cocktails with the brand’s crystal-clear ice while learning why clarity, density, and shape matter as much as the spirits themselves.Already a go-to name on Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Lowe’s, Euhomy continues to expand its presence in the culinary world, aligning its modern, compact design with moments that celebrate flavor, connection, and creativity.To learn more about Euhomy and its collection of portable ice makers, visit euhomy.com or follow @euhomyofficial # # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Euhomy and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.