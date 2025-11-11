STRUESLI JOINS 'GET CURIOUS' AT RALEY’S AT THE FRONT-OF-STORE INNOVATION SECTION FOR A LIMITED TIME

More than a just a granola, Struesli is so jam-packed with nutrients it’s a superfood

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Struesli , the chef-crafted, nutrient-dense granola redefining breakfast and beyond, is now featured in Raley’s Get Curious collection, available for a limited time at select stores across California and Nevada.Located in the front lobby of participating Raley’s locations, the Get Curious display features a curated collection of bold, innovative products designed to inspire better living. For a limited time, shoppers can find the California and New York crowd-pleaser Struesli among the Get Curious standout brands. During the November–January rotation, customers can find the trio of Struesli to use them beyond breakfast; sprinkled over soups, salads, bowls, desserts and snacks.Created and hand-crafted by private chef Adrienne Lufkin, Struesli is transforming how people think about granola. It earned praise from Emma Chamberlain as well as Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow and won the 2025 Mindful Award for product innovation; it’s also the exclusive granola at Erewhon’s Tonic Bar.“Struesli is the hardest working granola in the market; it’s a culinary reinvention,” said Lufkin. “It adds light, crispy texture and real nourishment to everything from tomato soup to roasted-vegetable salads and yogurt bowls - pulling double duty from breakfast to dinner without a pinch of added sugar or sweetener.”While most granola blends are made with oats, Struesli is grain-free and made with tiger nuts, which are not a nut, bean, or seed. Tiger nuts are a naturally sweet and nutty tasting tuber (root vegetable) rich in fiber, prebiotics, and antioxidants. Their uniquely light, crispy texture and flavor serve powerful nutrition in every bite of Struesli, including hearty fiber and essential minerals such as potassium and magnesium. Struesli also features other nutrient-rich superfoods like pumpkin seeds and hemp hearts, offering plant-based protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and essential micronutrients that support immunity and overall wellness. Made with 100% organic ingredients, Struesli is certified gluten-free, with no added sweeteners or preservatives.“Get Curious at Raley’s is about discovering brands that elevate how we live and eat,” said Lufkin. “Struesli truly fits right in. It’s not just granola for breakfast, it’s a mindset. It’s about nourishing your body with real ingredients. It’s truly more fiber, truly more flavor, it’s truly what we need as an ingredient and pantry staple.”Raley’s customers are encouraged to look for Struesli in the front-of-store Get Curious displays from November 12, 2025 through January 6, 2026 and share feedback. During the Get Curious promotion, Struesli can be found at 52 Raley’s locations, as well as Nob Hill, Bel Air, and Raley’s O-N-E Markets.Struesli is available on their online shop , at Erewhon tonic bar, Lazy Acres, Citarella, West Side, Green’s, Raley’s and Natural Grocers, with future rollouts at Whole Foods and other major retailers.To learn more, follow @struesli on social media.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Struesli and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

