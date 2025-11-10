KENNETH DAVIS PUBLISHES UPDATED 2025 EDITION OF A PARENT’S GUIDE TO HIRING AN EDUCATIONAL CONSULTANT

This groundbreaking release provides direction for parents and families.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenneth Davis, M.A. Ed., a clinically trained Independent Educational Consultant with more than 20 years of experience in healthcare and education, announces the release of the updated 2025 edition of his acclaimed guide, A Parent’s Guide to Hiring an Educational Consultant: Helping Parents to Rebuild Their Children’s Lives.

This comprehensive resource gives parents a clear path for navigating the complex process of finding the “right fit” for their child. The book offers compassionate, practical insight for families seeking clarity amid today’s academic, behavioral, and emotional challenges that impact children, teens, and young adults.

A COMPREHENSIVE GUIDE FOR MODERN FAMILIES

Drawing on decades of professional experience, Kenneth Davis delivers a detailed 250-page guide to help parents address diverse educational and emotional needs, from school performance and discipline issues to autism spectrum challenges and gifted education.

Each chapter walks readers step-by-step through the placement and planning process, offering reflections, real-world insights, and professional direction for families navigating both traditional and therapeutic educational paths.

WHAT PARENTS REALLY NEED TO KNOW

“Every parent wants what’s best for their child, but the journey can be confusing and sometimes overwhelming,” says Mr. Davis. “My experience and research provide the direction families need. After visiting schools and programs throughout the United States and abroad, I’ve ensured that this guide helps students everywhere, including those in Canada and other countries.”

Davis’s guide also features research and perspectives from leading experts in the field. Patrick Finn, President of School Connections, along with Carrie Sapienza and Ginna Finn, Marketing Directors for School Connections: Meet Our Team, have collaborated with Mr. Davis and toured multiple schools throughout the country.

Davis has participated in School Connections events since 2008, meeting with institutions and programs across the U.S. and internationally. Their collective experiences shape the content of this guide, offering parents a comprehensive overview of today’s educational and therapeutic landscape.

A GUIDE FOR COLLABORATION BETWEEN PARENTS AND PROFESSIONALS

Originally published in 2022 and newly updated for 2025, A Parent’s Guide to Hiring an Educational Consultant focuses on collaboration between parents, educators, and professionals. It serves as a vital resource for those in both private and therapeutic school settings, helping families of children, adolescents, and young adults find the right educational and treatment options.

The guide explains how Independent Educational Consultants (IECs) and Therapeutic Consultants (TCs) work with families to evaluate and recommend specialized schools, programs, and rehabilitation centers that match each child’s unique profile.

THE PERSPECTIVE OF THE GUIDE

The updated edition offers parents, educators, and professionals an enlightening perspective on the value of educational consulting. Readers gain:

-A clear understanding of the consultant’s role in supporting children from early education through college.

-Knowledge of placement options to guide academic direction and development.

-Detailed explanations of settings, from boarding schools to residential treatment programs and recovery resources.

-A Parent Notes Section and Glossary of Terms in every chapter for clarity and easy reference.

The book also demystifies industry terminology and outlines how educational and therapeutic consultants collaborate with schools, healthcare providers, and families across both public and private sectors.

WHAT INFORMATION IS CLEARER IN THE GUIDE, 2025 EDITION

The 2025 edition expands access for international readers, now available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, published by Spine Publications Self-Publishing Platform. Their editorial expertise enabled high-quality translations, extending the book’s reach to 21 Spanish-speaking and 12 Portuguese-speaking nations.

These multilingual editions make the guide a groundbreaking global resource, empowering families and professionals across continents.

Available translations include:

-Spanish Edition: Guía para Padres sobre Cómo Contratar a un Consultor Educativo

-Portuguese Edition: Guia para pais sobre como contratar um consultor educacional

Each translation contains a full description written in its native language, making the guide accessible to global readers. Spanish and Portuguese distributors are also expected to carry the book soon.

The guide has been featured in All Kinds of Therapy’s article, “Groundbreaking Book Release: A Parent’s Guide to Hiring an Educational Consultant,” underscoring its professional recognition and credibility.

EXPANDING ACCESS WORLDWIDE

Kenneth Davis is also preparing an audiobook edition of the guide, expected for release in 2026, which will include additional translations in Arabic, French, and other languages. The audiobook will extend accessibility for busy families and professionals, offering a new way to engage with the material.

Future international editions will include sections for students studying abroad, covering topics such as visa and passport requirements and the role of educational “agents” who assist families globally.

A RESOURCE RECOGNIZED BY THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS

In the United States, A Parent’s Guide to Hiring an Educational Consultant has been officially registered with the Library of Congress, establishing its value as a trusted educational and historical resource. This registration reflects the guide’s long-term importance for families, consultants, and educators alike.

A REFLECTION OF FAMILY NEEDS

At its core, A Parent’s Guide to Hiring an Educational Consultant is more than a manual; it’s a roadmap for learning, growth, and family collaboration. It offers a comprehensive understanding of the educational journey, from early grades to college graduation, emphasizing the importance of guidance from seasoned professionals.

The guide mirrors the real-life needs of today’s families and delivers both empathy and action-oriented solutions to support every child’s success.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR AND HIS TEAM

Kenneth Davis, M.A. Ed., is the founder of Educational Planning and Counseling Services LLC in Phoenix, Arizona. With a team of dedicated professionals, Mr. Davis provides specialized consulting to families navigating academic, behavioral, and emotional challenges.

His leadership, extensive experience, and long-standing partnerships, such as with School Connections, reflect his deep commitment to helping children and families succeed. Davis continues to participate in national and international educational tours, staying current on evolving programs and placement options.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM THE GUIDE

Readers will come away with a deeper understanding of how to:

-Recognize when hiring an educational consultant is beneficial.

-Approach educational consulting ethically and effectively.

-Evaluate schools and treatment programs aligned with each child’s needs.

-Create a long-term plan for sustained academic and emotional success.

-Appreciate the value of collaboration between families, consultants, and educators.

The guide encourages partnership, transparency, and confidence in decision-making, empowering parents to act with knowledge and clarity.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND AVAILABILITY

A Parent’s Guide to Hiring an Educational Consultant: Helping Parents to Rebuild Their Children’s Lives (Updated 2025 Edition) is available on Amazon, as well as Barnes & Noble, AuthorHouse, Target, Walmart, and ThriftBooks.

Further information can be found at www.educational-planning-and-counseling.org.

