Three Honduran Nationals Arrested Transporting Two Kilograms of Fentanyl and a Firearm Hidden in a Manufactured Compartment

EUGENE, Ore.— Three Honduran nationals have been charged with trafficking two kilograms of fentanyl.

Oscar Bonilla-Sandoval, 24, Jonathan David Matamoros-Carcamo, 22, and Jorge Adalberto Escoto-Andrade, 34, have been charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute over 400 grams of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl.

According to court documents, on October 30, 2025, an Oregon State Police K9 trooper stopped a Toyota Camry driving on Interstate 5 in Linn County after observing suspicious behavior and for a traffic violation. Bonilla-Sandoval was the driver of the vehicle, Matamoros-Carcamo was the front passenger, and Escoto-Andrade was in the back seat. The trooper deployed his drug detecting K-9 to the exterior of the vehicle who alerted to the presence of a narcotic odor on the lower passenger door seam. A search of the vehicle revealed a manufactured compartment or “trap” within the front passenger seat.

Law enforcement accessed the compartment and located a Smith and Wesson revolver sitting on top of approximately two kilograms of suspected fentanyl with a street value of approximately $85,000. The fentanyl was wrapped in tape in two brick forms and sitting on tin foil covered in cinnamon, which is a method used by drug traffickers to avoid detection by drug detection canines.

Law enforcement also seized approximately $10,000 in bundled cash with pink bands wrapped around it from Matamoros-Carcamo and approximately $3,000 in cash from Escoto-Andrade.

Defendants made their first appearances in federal court on October 31, 2025, before a Magistrate Judge and were ordered detained pending further court proceedings.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Oregon State Police, and Springfield Police Department are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Huynh is prosecuting the case.

A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 100 times more powerful than morphine and 50 times more powerful than heroin. A 2-milligram dose of fentanyl—a few grains of the substance—is potentially enough to kill an average adult male. The wide availability of illicit fentanyl in Oregon has caused a dramatic increase in overdose deaths throughout the state.

If you are in immediate danger, please call 911.

If you or someone you know suffers from addiction, please call the Lines for Life substance abuse helpline at 1-800-923-4357 or visit www.linesforlife.org. Phone support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also text “RecoveryNow” to 839863 between 2pm and 6pm Pacific Time daily.