Stitch PEO Joins Forces with ModMed to Advance HR and Operational Support for Independent Medical Practices

Stitch PEO announces new partnership with ModMed.

BRENTWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent medical practices face mounting challenges balancing patient care with administrative complexity — and a new partnership between Stitch PEO and ModMed will address this. Stitch, the first professional employer organization built exclusively for the healthcare industry, is now featured in ModMed Procure, ModMed’s newly launched practice procurement solution, providing practices with access to a comprehensive solution for both operational and workforce support.

ModMed Procure centralizes purchasing for independent practices, enabling them to leverage collective buying power to source medical supplies and equipment at lower costs. Stitch extends this same principle of efficiency and savings to the people's side of the business. As the only HR partner in ModMed Procure, Stitch offers a full suite of workforce solutions, including payroll, compliance guidance, and employee benefits programs, helping practices strengthen their teams while managing costs more effectively.

“People power every practice, and our mission is to help practices invest in their teams the same way ModMed helps them with operational technology and now supplies,” said Rajesh Voddiraju, Founder and CEO of Stitch PEO. “ModMed brings world-class specialty EHR solutions and now, through ModMed Procure, a way to reduce operational costs by improving their purchasing. Stitch supports the people side of a practice by presenting competitive benefits and more, leveraging collective buying power across independent practices. Together, we’re making independence more sustainable.”

Staffing and compliance consistently pose challenges to independent practice, and this collaboration directly addresses both. With ModMed’s EHR technology and ModMed Procure’s streamlined purchasing, paired with Stitch’s healthcare-specific HR expertise, practices gain critical support on both sides of the business. The result: reduced back-office stress, stronger teams, and the ability to remain competitive in a demanding healthcare environment.

