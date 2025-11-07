BathWorks of Michigan to Honor Veterans in Baths for the Brave Initiative

BathWorks van arrives on site for the 2024 Baths for the Brave installation.

BathWorks of Michigan is honoring two Michigan Veterans with free remodels this Veterans Day through the national Baths for the Brave initiative.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 7, 2025 — BathWorks of Michigan will provide free bath and shower remodels to two Michigan veterans on Nov. 11, 2025, as part of the national Baths for the Brave initiative, a program that unites home improvement companies across the country to give back to those who served.

This year’s recipients are U.S. Army veterans Victor Mitchell, 67, of Grand Rapids, and Clifford Jones, 101, of Farwell, who were chosen for their extraordinary stories of service and resilience. Each veteran will receive a custom-designed bath and shower remodel at no cost, with work completed by BathWorks installation teams in Grand Rapids and Farwell on Veterans Day.

"Every bit of success we achieve carries a responsibility to lift others," said Josh Blickley, owner and founder of BathWorks of Michigan. "Baths for the Brave is more than a remodel, it is our way of honoring the men and women whose service allows us to do what we love every day. Seeing how this impacts each veteran and their families reminds us why community matters."

Each remodel will include accessibility upgrades such as low-barrier entries, grab bars and seating. The changes are designed to improve comfort, safety and independence for the veteran homeowners. Beyond the physical transformation, BathWorks aims to celebrate their lives and stories, sharing their service journeys through media coverage and community engagement leading up to the holiday.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe and comfortable in their home," Blickley said. "We are proud to be part of a national movement that reminds people that doing well in business should always include doing good in our communities."

BathWorks’ participation reflects its broader mission, Do Well & Do Good, which combines high-quality craftsmanship with a deep commitment to community service. Throughout the year, the company supports local initiatives, charitable partnerships and veteran-focused programs that align with this mission.

Both remodels will begin around 9 a.m. on Nov. 11, with completion expected by 4 p.m. Members of the media are welcome to attend either installation; please contact BathWorks in advance to arrange on-site access or interviews. Photo and video assets will be shared following the events.

About Baths for the Brave

Baths for the Brave is a national partnership of home improvement companies that give back to veterans by providing free, accessible remodels each Veterans Day. The program was founded by Brian Gotlieb to thank veterans for their service and restore safety and independence in their homes. Learn more at BathsForTheBrave.com.

About BathWorks of Michigan

BathWorks of Michigan is a locally owned remodeling company that helps homeowners reimagine their bath and shower spaces with a focus on safety and design. The company’s mission, Do Well & Do Good, reflects its commitment to delivering exceptional results for customers while giving back to the Michigan communities it serves. Learn more at BathWorksMI.com.

Media Contact

Briana Kinzel

Director of Marketing & PR, BathWorks of Michigan

briana.kinzel@bathworksmi.com | 574-250-4166

