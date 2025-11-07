aiComply Announces Strategic Engagement with MindsDB and NavigateCyber to Accelerate Federal ATO Readiness

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- aiComply, the AI-powered accelerator for cyber compliance, announces a strategic engagement with MindsDB, a leading open-source AI platform that delivers AI analytics capabilities, to leverage its NavigateCyber platform in preparing for Authority to Operate (ATO) accreditation within Department of Defense (DoD) , federal markets and critical infrastructure.For technology providers, entering the federal space requires meeting rigorous cybersecurity compliance standards. The ATO process typically takes 12 - 24 months, requires extensive staff resources, and costs upwards of $1.5 million. For AI platforms, the challenge is even greater, as agencies demand explainability, unbiased outputs, and defensible compliance evidence before adoption.NavigateCyber accelerates Risk Management Framework (RMF) and ATO preparation by intelligently automating evidence generation, control mapping, and documentation workflows. The platform helps reduce timelines and costs while maintaining the highest standards of transparency and security.Key benefits include:• Significant acceleration of accreditation readiness• Reduced cost and staffing burden through automation• Transparent, auditable evidence tailored for federal AI risk contexts• Scalable compliance framework usable beyond AI deploymentsMindsDB is expanding the availability and capabilities of its AI solutions for the Department of Defense and other federal agencies. NavigateCyber will enable a faster entry into federal markets. “Expanding into the DoD and federal government market requires more than technology innovation,” said Jorge Torres, CEO of MindsDB. “With aiComply, we’re not only accelerating our accreditation timeline but also building the trust needed to responsibly deploy AI across mission-critical federal environments.”Cyber compliance is often a barrier to innovation. aiComply was founded to change that.“Our mission at aiComply is to make compliance an enabler of innovation, not a barrier,” said Vibhaa Vermani, Founder & CEO of aiComply. “NavigateCyber is designed to help emerging technologies like MindsDB enter federal markets with speed, integrity, and transparency.”Federal agencies are accelerating adoption of AI but face mounting pressure to ensure accountability and compliance. Demand is growing for solutions that simplify accreditation while delivering transparency and defensibility.About aiComplyaiComply, a Chitra company, is the AI-powered accelerator for cyber compliance. NavigateCyber automates accreditation workflows, cuts timelines by up to 90%, and delivers audit-ready evidence for federal, critical infrastructure and commercial environments, with zero guesswork. For more information, please visit aiComply.us.About MindsDBMindsDB enables humans, AI, agents, and applications to get highly accurate answers across disparate data sources. Unlocking AI Search and Analytics for DoD and federal agencies, MindsDB unifies petabyte-scale structured and unstructured data across diverse data sources and applications. Powered by an industry-first cognitive engine that can operate anywhere (on-prem, VPC, serverless), it empowers both humans and AI with highly informed decision-making capabilities. For more information, please visit: mindsdb.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.