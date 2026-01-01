Darryl Meigs, Lead Trial Attorney for the specialized Sexual Assault Division at Karns & Karns. Meigs leads the firm's nationwide campaign to hold rideshare companies accountable for negligence. Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys today announced a nationwide initiative to represent survivors of sexual assault and abuse that occurred during trips involving Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) like Uber and Lyft. This initiative formalizes the firm's specialized legal services for individuals affected by such incidents.The firm provides representation to clients seeking accountability from responsible parties. Karns & Karns provides confidential counsel and support to clients nationwide.The Specialized Division: Commitment to ExpertiseRepresentation for sexual assault survivors requires specialized, trauma-informed legal services. The Karns & Karns firm operates a specialized Sexual Assault and Abuse Division, a structure dedicated exclusively to this area of litigation."Our commitment to survivors is absolute," said Michael Karns, Founding Partner. "This nationwide initiative is backed by the full resources of Karns & Karns, ensuring our clients receive the expertise necessary to seek accountability when negligence occurs."The firm’s representation model is distinguished by:• Dedicated In-House Focus: The firm handles these sensitive cases internally with a team focused on the unique legal complexities of sexual assault litigation.• Specialized Expertise: Cases are managed by attorneys and support staff trained in trauma-informed methods, providing continuity and confidentiality.Lead Attorney Darryl Meigs Trial Attorney Darryl Meigs leads the specialized division. Mr. Meigs has extensive civil litigation experience, including successfully achieving multiple multi-million-dollar trial verdicts."Our specialized division operates to provide the highest standard of advocacy and expertise at Karns & Karns," said Mr. Meigs. "We offer exceptional legal representation and security for those who have been wronged, focusing on helping survivors rebuild their lives."Mr. Meigs's background:• Education: J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law and a B.A. in Psychology from Stanford University.Pursuing Accountability for NegligenceKarns & Karns pursues civil claims on behalf of survivors against individuals and corporate entities where negligence is a factor. The firm focuses on the legal principle of liability in areas including:• Corporate Liability: Challenging the classification of drivers (e.g., as independent contractors) to address instances where corporate liability may apply.• Driver Vetting Practices: Addressing concerns related to background checks and screening processes used by TNCs.• Retention Policies: Examining the practice of allowing drivers with prior complaints or safety issues to remain active on the platform.• Evidentiary Procedures: Evaluating company responses regarding the preservation of critical trip evidence (GPS, communications) following an incident report.To comply with legal reporting standards, the following representative assault case numbers are provided: California Northern District Court Santa Clara County 3:25-CV-09206-AGTSurvivors have the legal right to pursue a civil claim against responsible parties for damages, including: medical expenses, therapy, lost wages, and emotional distress.Guidance and Guaranteed SupportThe firm provides clear guidance and support:• Immediate Action: Karns & Karns advises survivors to immediately seek medical attention and report the incident to the TNC (requesting preservation of all trip records).• Free, Confidential Consultation: Survivors can schedule a free, no-obligation consultation. Confidentiality is prioritized.• No-Win, No-Fee: The firm advances all litigation costs. Clients pay nothing upfront; the firm is compensated only upon securing a recovery.Karns & Karns has secured million in settlements and verdicts.About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident AttorneysKarns & Karns is a premier personal injury law firm with a widespread presence across California, Nevada, and Texas. The firm combines extensive trial experience with a commitment to specialized client support.Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys(1-800-4THEWIN) 1-800-484-3946

