Commissioner Luke Farley and NCDOL Celebrate a Safe and Successful North Carolina State Fair

Commissioner of Labor Luke Farley and the NC Department of Labor (NCDOL) are proud to announce another successful and safe year at the North Carolina State Fair. NCDOL inspectors worked tirelessly to ensure that every ride and amusement device met the highest standards of safety for the hundreds of thousands of fairgoers who attended the 11-day event.

This year, NCDOL inspectors examined 94 amusement devices. From open to close—13 to 13½ hours each day—these rides ran at full capacity, carrying an estimated 2,350 riders every minute throughout the duration of the fair.

Thanks to the dedication and expertise of NCDOL’s Amusement Device Bureau, the fair experienced zero ride-related injuries this year.

Commissioner Farley praised the hard work and professionalism of his team, noting that inspectors logged more than 1,500 total man-hours ensuring that rides and fairgrounds were safe for all visitors.

“Our inspectors go above and beyond the call of duty,” said Commissioner Farley. “Their mission extends far beyond ride inspections—they help ensure the safety of everyone who comes through the gates. From reuniting lost children with their families to assisting with medical emergencies, our team plays a vital role in the overall public safety of the State Fair.”

The Department of Labor thanks the fair organizers, ride operators, and the public for their cooperation and continued commitment to safety. NCDOL looks forward to continuing this strong tradition of excellence and public service at next year’s fair.